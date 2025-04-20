King Charles and Queen Camilla lead royals at Easter Sunday service - best photos

The Waleses, who have a country home, Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham estate, missed the annual service last year after Kate, who is now in remission, was diagnosed with cancer.
Prince Edward and Sophie's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, 21, was also absent as she is currently studying at St Andrew's University.
Earlier this week, Their Majesties attended the Royal Maundy service at Durham Cathedral where the King distributed the Maundy money to 76 men and 76 women – signifying the monarch's age.
Royal arrivals
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's son, James, Earl of Wessex, 17, made a rare appearance with his parents.
They were seen arriving at the service, with Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice following behind.
Towering son
James, who now noticeably towers above his father, Prince Edward, is believed to be studying for his A-Levels at school.
Prince Andrew
The Duke of York stepped out of the car with his ex-wife, Sarah, as he and other members of the royal family waited for the King and Queen to arrive at the service.
Prince Andrew stepped back from public duties in November 2019 following his disastrous Newsnight interview, which focused on his connections to convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.
Waiting for the King
The Duke remained at the entrance of the Galilee Porch of St George's Chapel in order to greet his brother, the King.
Andrew and Sarah reside nearby at Royal Lodge in Windsor.
According to reports last year, Charles has cut financial ties with his younger brother by removing his annual allowance and no longer paying for his private security.
The King and Queen
The King and Queen waved to crowds as they arrived at Windsor Castle for an Easter Sunday service.
Charles and Camilla smiled at members of the public who waited for their arrival at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
The couple matched in blue, with Camilla looking elegant in a pastel coat with lace detailing and a matching wide-brimmed hat.
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie looked beautiful in a white dress and a veiled hat for the service, as she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, chatted with Lady Sarah Chatto's husband, Daniel.
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo
Princess Beatrice, who welcomed her second child Athena in January, looked gorgeous in a forest green Beulah London midi dress with gold button detailing.
She teamed it with a raffia-style headband with bow detailing and matching green accessories.
Beatrice and Edoardo's eldest daughter, Sienna, three, did not attend the service, while Edoardo's son, Wolfie, celebrated the holiday in the US with his mother, Dara Huang.
The Duchess of Edinburgh
Sophie donned a berry-coloured coat for the occasion over a white collared ensemble. She accessorised with a pink teardrop-style hat and drop earrings.
Princess Eugenie
The mother-of-two brought back her white Reiss coat, worn to Cheltenham Festival last year, teaming it with a matching beret-style veiled hat from Emily London.
Sweet moment
Sophie was seen greeting Princess Anne's husband, Sir Tim, warmly with a kiss on the cheek.
