King Charles and Queen Camilla lead royals at Easter Sunday service - best photos

The King and Queen were all smiles as they were joined by Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and their respective husbands for the annual Easter Sunday church service in Windsor.

Charles, 76, waved at the crowd who had gathered at St George's Chapel as the family arrived for the Easter Matins service.

The King's siblings, the Princess Royal and the Duke of Edinburgh were also in attendance, as well as the Duke of York and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York.

Watch their arrival...

WATCH: Royals arrive for Easter Sunday service in Windsor

It marked Prince Andrew's first public appearance since he skipped the annual Christmas gathering in Sandringham with the royals amid the controversy surrounding his links to an alleged Chinese spy.

Noticeable absentees were the Prince and Princess of Wales, who opted to spend the weekend with their children in Norfolk before they return to school next week.

The Waleses, who have a country home, Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham estate, missed the annual service last year after Kate, who is now in remission, was diagnosed with cancer.

Prince Edward and Sophie's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, 21, was also absent as she is currently studying at St Andrew's University.

Earlier this week, Their Majesties attended the Royal Maundy service at Durham Cathedral where the King distributed the Maundy money to 76 men and 76 women – signifying the monarch's age.

1/ 10 © Max Mumby Royal arrivals The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's son, James, Earl of Wessex, 17, made a rare appearance with his parents. They were seen arriving at the service, with Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice following behind.

2/ 10 © Max Mumby Towering son James, who now noticeably towers above his father, Prince Edward, is believed to be studying for his A-Levels at school.

3/ 10 © Max Mumby Prince Andrew The Duke of York stepped out of the car with his ex-wife, Sarah, as he and other members of the royal family waited for the King and Queen to arrive at the service. Prince Andrew stepped back from public duties in November 2019 following his disastrous Newsnight interview, which focused on his connections to convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

4/ 10 © UK Press via Getty Images Waiting for the King The Duke remained at the entrance of the Galilee Porch of St George's Chapel in order to greet his brother, the King. Andrew and Sarah reside nearby at Royal Lodge in Windsor. According to reports last year, Charles has cut financial ties with his younger brother by removing his annual allowance and no longer paying for his private security.



5/ 10 © Alamy Stock Photo The King and Queen The King and Queen waved to crowds as they arrived at Windsor Castle for an Easter Sunday service. Charles and Camilla smiled at members of the public who waited for their arrival at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. The couple matched in blue, with Camilla looking elegant in a pastel coat with lace detailing and a matching wide-brimmed hat.



6/ 10 © Max Mumby Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Princess Eugenie looked beautiful in a white dress and a veiled hat for the service, as she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, chatted with Lady Sarah Chatto's husband, Daniel.

7/ 10 © Max Mumby Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Princess Beatrice, who welcomed her second child Athena in January, looked gorgeous in a forest green Beulah London midi dress with gold button detailing. She teamed it with a raffia-style headband with bow detailing and matching green accessories. Beatrice and Edoardo's eldest daughter, Sienna, three, did not attend the service, while Edoardo's son, Wolfie, celebrated the holiday in the US with his mother, Dara Huang.

8/ 10 © UK Press via Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie donned a berry-coloured coat for the occasion over a white collared ensemble. She accessorised with a pink teardrop-style hat and drop earrings.

9/ 10 © UK Press via Getty Images Princess Eugenie The mother-of-two brought back her white Reiss coat, worn to Cheltenham Festival last year, teaming it with a matching beret-style veiled hat from Emily London.

10/ 10 © Max Mumby Sweet moment Sophie was seen greeting Princess Anne's husband, Sir Tim, warmly with a kiss on the cheek.