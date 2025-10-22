The impressive way Princess Eloise of Orange has followed in Kate Middleton's footsteps

Despite being fifth in the Dutch line of succession, it's very unlikely that Princess Eloise of Orange, 23, will ever inherit the throne. So, like many royals, who aren't officially working royals, it means she can channel her energy into her passions and is Eloise is ever the budding entrepreneur in her own right. Her passion in particular is actually linked to the future British Queen, the Princess of Wales. She is following in her footsteps by dipping her toe into the world of fashion at St Andrew's University. Eloise has her own vintage fashion label, My Lima Lima, which she founded with her mother, Princess Laurentien of the Netherlands. Following her graduation from the Hotel School in Amsterdam, one of the top 10 hospitality schools in the world, in March this year, Eloise said she can't wait to "fully focus on My Lima Lima" coining the label her "dream come true."

Eloise has just completed a major milestone when it comes to her business venture and, days ago, opened her first shop in The Hague. Previously My Lima Lima, which donates pre-loved clothing to raise money for charity, opened as a pop-up shop. "What a day. What a crowd. What an energy. On 11.10.2025, we officially opened the doors of our My Lima Lima Flagship at Frederikstraat 485," wrote the Princess on Instagram.

"This is our one and only location — a place where everything comes together: the My Lima Lima Fund, high-end fashion for men and women, impactful events, intimate dinners and workshops, and above all, real connections. From the entire My Lima Lima team: we feel incredibly grateful for this space and for everyone who celebrated this milestone with us. The Grand Opening was more than an event — it was a glimpse of the purpose, passion, and impact we strive to create every day." She concluded: "At @mylimalimaco, style meets purpose. Come see what happens when fashion becomes a force for good."

© Getty Images The Princess was so proud to open her first shop earlier this month

Princess Kate's fashion credentials

While Princess Kate's future became her role within the British royal family, prior to her falling in love with Prince William, she had her stint in the world of retail. In 2005, the British royal began working as an accessories buyer at Jigsaw. Kate eventually left the business after two years due to growing public scrutiny. At the time Kate also worked for her mother Carole's party website, Party Pieces. Upon her departure, her colleagues threw her a leaving party at the company's Kew headquarters, during which it was stressed that Kate was more than welcome to return to her role if she so desired.

© Clarke/Daily Mail/Shutterstock Kate has always had a passion for fashion

Meanwhile, it wasn't until 2011, just weeks ahead of her royal wedding to Prince William that Kate decided to give up her post at her mother's company to focus on wedding planning. A friend of Kate told HELLO! at the time: "She is really throwing herself into it with gusto and energy and is an absolute pleasure to work with. It is a steep learning curve and at the same time she is learning a lot about the royal family and what the future holds."

HELLO!'s royal expert weighs in

Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, who has been covering the royal family for over a decade, explains: "Countess Eloise has far more choice over her future in comparison to her royal cousins, Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane, given that she is not expected to carry out public duties. Like most modern twenty-somethings, she has embraced the social media era and is carving out her own career, having graduated from Hotel School earlier this year. She may have a title, but after her grandmother Queen Beatrix's abdication in 2013, she ceased to be a member of the royal house. And the social enterprise, My Lima Lima, which Eloise founded with her mother, Princess Laurentien, has heart as it aims to raise as much money as possible for charities through the sale of pre-loved clothing."