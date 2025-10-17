Queen Maxima shows off 'flair' with divisive colourful couture outfit

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands turned heads in a daring mismatch of colours during her recent appearance at the 25th edition of The Dutch Design Week in Eindhoven. The 54-year-old royal put on a show in a floor-length, scallop-edged coat that appeared to be inspired by 70s fashion with its browns and floral detailing. She was tasked with opening the event and radiated colour as she strolled through exhibition halls. Her outfit was straight off the 2022 runway and was a Claes Iversen couture piece.

Keeping it simple underneath, the mother of three wore a peach coloured jumpsuit that featured a flared trouser leg and a straight neckline that stopped just shy of her collarbone. The one-piece was cinched in at her waist by a tiny belt in the same colour as the rest of the fabric. It was her outer layer that captured attention for its loud patterns and bright colours.

Boasting long sleeves and an even longer hemline, Queen Maxima's coat resembled something out of Tim Rice and Andrew Llyod Webber's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. The garment's block colour was brown but featured an inner lining in the same peach as Maxima's jumpsuit. Splattered across the fabric were large flowers in yellow, purples, peaches and light reds.

She accessorised with a simple pair of plain ‘Gianvito 105’ bisque suede pumps and added Van Cleef & Arpels Rose de Noël earrings in coral to elevate her overall look. The queen painted her nails a dark burgundy and kept her makeup light and fresh with a darker reddish lip to liven up her face. Her balayage hair hung loose over her shoulders and she beamed as she waved to attendees of the event and inspected various exhibition stations.

© Getty Images Queen Maxima's coat was straight off the 2022 couture runway

What does a stylist think?

Oriona Robb, luxury stylist, told HELLO!: "Few royals embrace fashion as a language of optimism quite like Queen Máxima, and her appearance at the 25th edition of Dutch Design Week is a masterclass in joyful maximalism. Wearing a Claes Iversen 2022 Couture coat, a repeat from her archive, the Queen reaffirmed her commitment to sustainable luxury and bold self-expression.

"The sculptural coat, with its scalloped edges, painterly florals and bursts of citrus yellow and coral, radiates energy and creativity and it’s perfectly in tune with the spirit of Dutch design. By pairing it with a soft salmon-pink jumpsuit, Máxima softened the eccentricity of the outer layer, achieving harmony rather than chaos and the look feels curated, instead of costume."

© Getty Images She was in Eindhoven to open the 25th edition of the Dutch Design Week

She continued: "Her choice of accessories like the Gianvito Rossi ‘Gianvito 105’ pumps in bisque suede and Van Cleef & Arpels Rose de Noël coral earrings are important here. They anchor the ensemble with elegance and warmth and they echo the palette while keeping focus on the coat’s artistic narrative.

"Though divisive to some, this look proves Máxima’s instinct for fashion diplomacy as she champions creativity and individuality while honouring craftsmanship. In a sea of predictable royal dressing, she reminds us that style can be both sophisticated and spirited and this is a true celebration of design in motion."