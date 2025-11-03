Dame Jacinda Ardern praises eco warrior Prince William's 'relentless optimism'

Dame Jacinda Ardern has offered powerful praise for her "friend" Prince William's incredible work in the environmental space. The former New Zealand Prime Minister, who is a Trustee of The Earthshot Prize, hailed the Prince of Wales' "relentless optimism" as the driving force behind the global environmental award. Her comments come as anticipation builds for the prize’s first-ever ceremony in Latin America, set to take place in Rio de Janeiro.

The former New Zealand Prime Minister reflected on the Earthshot Prize's five-year journey, describing Prince William’s commitment as having shaped the initiative into "something incredible." Writing exclusively for HELLO!, the politician said: "Over the past five years, I’ve seen my friend, Prince William, shape The Earthshot Prize into something incredible. His relentless optimism and unwavering quest to raise expectations have set the tone. He reminds us that, when it comes to the challenges facing our planet, our job isn’t to give in to despair. It is to lead – with hope, optimism, urgency and solutions.

"Optimism is not naive; it’s a choice that says we expect better and we expect more. It’s a choice that we all need to make. If you are undecided – if you are sitting there on the optimism fence – I urge you to hear the story of The Earthshot Prize. I have learned, from my home country of New Zealand, my travels and my academic life overseas, how important it is to find and listen to voices from every corner. Ardern went on to praise the Earthshot Prize's commitment to offer "practical solutions to our greatest problems", reflecting on the "astonishing" five-year plan to create a real difference in the climate space.

"What I admire most about The Earthshot Prize is its commitment, since the very beginning, to search our planet for the voices and ideas that are practical solutions to our greatest problems. Because that is the only way we’ll solve this – together, with every voice and every perspective," she writes. "The Earthshot Prize’s ambition for the next five years is astonishing; and let’s be honest, we all need more astonishing in the climate space right now. I cannot wait for Rio and all the inspiration it will bring, as we’re reminded of the innovative progress being made by so many.”

Rio prepares for 'celebration of hope'

The excitement for the ceremony's relocation to Brazil is shared by local officials and global champions alike. Eduardo Paes, the Mayor of Rio de Janeiro, spoke of the "honour" of hosting Prince William and the Prize for the very first time in Latin America. The event, which aims to be a "celebration that unites science, innovation and hope," will be held at the Museum of Tomorrow, a state-of-the-art sustainable landmark, on Wednesday 5 November.

Mayor Paes told HELLO!: "It's incredibly exciting to welcome The Earthshot Prize to Rio, and to Latin America, for the very first time. We’re about to experience truly extraordinary moments and it’s an honour to host distinguished guests, starting with Prince William. This event will be a celebration that unites science, innovation and hope.

"Hosting the prize is also an opportunity to show the world a different side of Rio, beyond our beaches and iconic landmarks – a city that is leading climate action in the global south. And, of course, it will be a joy to welcome people from around the world to our city, to feel the energy and warmth of the cariocas and to share this historic moment."

The 2025 Earthshot Prize Finalists Revive Our Oceans UK-based Matter has developed a filter that can be fitted to washing machines to stop microplastics from entering the oceans through our laundry. Bonds for Ocean Conservation is restructuring debt, enabling countries to invest savings in ocean protection. The High Seas Treaty is an international commitment to protect 30% of our oceans by 2030. Fix our Climate Barbados has set up a $700m loss and damage fund for the 70 most climate-vulnerable nations. US-based Form Energy's iron-air battery is delivering affordable, reliable and renewable energy at scale. Friendship in Bangladesh is helping communities build resilience against climate challenges, including cyclones and flooding. Build a waste-free world Quay Quarter Tower in Sydney, Australia, was upcycled rather than demolished, saving carbon and improving eco-credentials. Lagos Fashion Week is holding designers accountable to sustainable and ethical standards. China-based ATRenew is using AI to inspect, grade and price electronic devices so that they can be re-used. Clean our air The city of Guangzhou in China has electrified its entire bus fleet, dramatically cutting emissions. The city of Bogotá in Colombia has reduced harmful particles in the air by 24% since 2018. The Indian state of Gujarat has capped factory emissions, allowing businesses below the limit to trade their unused allowance to others that need it, offering a financial incentive to reduce pollution. Protect and restore nature Re.green in Brazil is using AI and satellite data to identify areas of land to restore and aims to plant 65 million seedlings by 2032. Tenure Facility is helping Indigenous communities protect their land across 20 countries and has so far protected an area the size of Germany. Tropical Forest Forever Facility in Brazil is building a $125bn global investment fund for rainforest nations to permanently protect their forests, potentially safeguarding more than one billion hectares by 2030.

Show of support for Prince William

The message is being echoed by A-list supporters, including Formula One champion and environmental activist, Sebastian Vettel. Vettel, who will be one of the Prize's presenters on the night, expressed his pride in championing causes that protect the natural world. He is eager to share the stage with Prince William, describing the Prize as "an initiative with so much energy that celebrates groundbreaking environmental ideas and puts them centre stage.

"I know creativity has the power to change the world and The Earthshot Prize is the most brilliant example of this. I look forward to being part of the most incredible show yet," the racing legend told us.

© WireImage Prince William has announced the star line-up for the 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards

The impact of Prince William's vision was also highlighted by past winner Pierre Paslier, co-founder of Notpla, the sustainable food packaging firm that won the 2022 prize for Build a Waste-free World. Paslier revealed how the win helped them put seaweed packaging "on the world stage," allowing them to grow faster than imaginable.

Thanks to Prince William's support, Notpla launched at Villa Park and has since gone on to replace more than 30 million single-use plastic items across over 50 major UK venues, including Wembley Stadium and Excel London. The company is now aiming to replace 75 million single-use plastic items by 2027, proving that material innovation can meet infrastructure "at a real scale".

