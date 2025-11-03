Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal Family LIVE: Duchess Sophie steps out as Prince William arrives in Brazil
Live:Updated21m ago

Duchess Sophie is heading to Edinburgh Castle, while Prince William begins his Brazil visit to host the Earthshot Prize and make a keynote speech at Cop30

Nicky Morris
Nicky MorrisActing TV and Film Editor
Updated: 21 minutes ago
  • Duchess Sophie attends a reception at Edinburgh Castle
  • Prince William begins his Brazil visit to mark the fifth year of his Earthshot Prize awards
21m ago

What's on the agenda today?

Good morning and welcome to a new week of royal news. It's a busy Monday for the royal family, as Duchess Sophie heads to Edinburgh to attend a reception as Patron of Defence Medical Welfare Service. Meanwhile, Prince William arrives in Brazil for his first official visit to host the Earthshot Prize and make a keynote speech at Cop30 on behalf of the monarch and the UK Government. 

