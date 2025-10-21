Prince William makes incredible A-list announcement during family holiday

A star-studded line-up will accompany the Prince of Wales as he travels to Brazil for his annual Earthshot Prize Awards next month. Pop princess Kylie Minogue and Canadian singer Shawn Mendes are just some of the global stars, who will be performing at the ceremony in Rio on 5 November.

Australian-born singer Kylie said: "Brazil - I'm coming back! It's a privilege and honour to be part of The Earthshot Prize in Rio – on stage with the people and the ideas that could save our planet."

© Getty Kylie Minogue will perform at the ceremony

She will be joined by Brazilian music icon and former Minister of Culture Gilberto Gil, who will perform with up-and-coming country woman Anitta and Seu Jorge will also take to the stage.

© Getty Brazilian singer Seu Jorge

Singer-songwriter Seu Jorge said: "The real heroes today are the people out there doing the work, restoring forests, cleaning rivers, and caring for the places we call home. Their work reminds us that healing the Earth begins with small acts of courage, and I am proud to be part of the Earthshot Prize, celebrating that spirit and the people who refuse to give up on our planet."

WATCH: What is Prince William's Earthshot Prize?

The awards show will be hosted by Brazilian broadcaster Luciano Huck, and among the award presenters will be sports stars Marcos Evangelista de Morais, better known as Cafu, the former Brazilian defender; Sebastian Vettel, a four-time Formula One world champion; and Txai Surui, a leading voice for Brazil's Indigenous communities and the environment. Meanwhile, Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey has voiced an awards trailer called Meet the World's True Action Heroes, featuring the 15 finalists and showcasing their solutions.

© Getty Images William at last year's Earthshot Prize Awards in Cape Town, South Africa

William founded the prize in 2020 to recognise and scale up ideas to help "repair" the planet, with the five winning finalists each awarded £1 million to further develop their ideas. With the inaugural awards taking place in London in 2021, other locations have included Boston in 2022, Singapore in 2023 and Cape Town in 2024. The Prince and Princess of Wales are believed to be taking a break from their royal duties amid their children's October half-term holiday from school and their move to their new home, Forest Lodge.

Cop30 summit

William is travelling to the South American country for his Earthshot Prize awards in Rio next month but will stay on to join world leaders at the Cop30 global climate change summit in Belem in the Amazon.

© Getty The King and the Prince of Wales at the Countdown to COP30 event at the Natural History Museum

Earlier this month, Kensington Palace confirmed the Prince is to attend the summit on behalf of his father, and give a speech, with the announcement seen as a major development of the heir to the throne's responsibilities on the world stage. The news was announced as William joined Charles at the Natural History Museum for a Countdown to Cop30 reception on 9 October.