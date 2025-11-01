Prince William's Brazil itinerary revealed - and he's set to show off his football skills

The Prince of Wales will begin his solo trip to Brazil next week ahead of the fifth annual Earthshot Prize Awards in Rio de Janeiro, which will feaure star-studded performances. Like his previous trips, Prince William will undertake a number of engagements related to the environment and involving the next generation of young climate leaders.

Highlights from his time in Rio will see the future King visit the iconic Maracanã Stadium to engage in a Generation Earthshot event with young people from across the region. The youngsters are participating in a three-day programme running in Rio de Janeiro, which aims to help young people develop skills to become climate leaders.

Later on, avid Aston Villa fan William will join community leaders and local young people who run and participate in football programmes across the city and the state, with the Prince set to show off his skills on the pitch

At the United for Wildlife Global Summit, where William is expected to give a landmark speech. The Summit will convene key figures from the private sector, alongside philanthropists as well as indigenous and community leaders to drive momentum on combatting environmental crime. The Prince founded the organisation in 2013 to tackle the illegal wildlife trade. During his time in Brazil, William will also visit other iconic sites across Rio including its beaches and tourist hotspots.

WATCH: What is Prince William's Earthshot Prize?

Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony 2025

On Wednesday 5 November, the Prince will spend time meeting the 15 finalists at the famous Christ the Redeemer before attending the Earthshot Prize Assembly. The event will showcase impactful and transformative stories from the Earthshot network over the past year as well as highlighting some of the most significant investments which will help propel Finalists’ solutions forward.

© Chris Jackson / Getty William on the green carpet at the Earthshot Prize Awards last year

The Summit will be attended by CEOs, representatives from government, Earthshot Prize Finalists and Indigenous leaders and youth advocates. During the event, William will take part in an on-stage discussion about the importance of creating scale and impact.

The Earthshot Prize is a global environmental prize dedicated to finding and scaling innovative solutions the world needs to address its greatest environmental challenges such as climate change, air pollution, and biodiversity loss. The five winners will be announced at the glittering Awards Night at the Museum of Tomorrow, with each receiving £1 million.

© Variety via Getty Images Kylie Minogue will perform at the ceremony

Guests will once again walk the green carpet before being treated to performances from Anitta, Gilberto Gil, Kylie Minogue, Seu Jorge and Shawn Mendes.

Engagements in Belém

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The Prince and the King at the Countdown to COP30 event on 9 October

Following the Prince's time in Rio de Janeiro, His Royal Highness will travel to Belém to attend the COP30 World Leaders Summit on behalf of The King. This will be the Prince of Wales's first official visit to Brazil and Kensington Palace say that William is looking forward to spending time with people from the country and across the wider continent, as well as celebrating the incredible climate solutions that will be spotlighted during The Earthshot Prize Awards Night.