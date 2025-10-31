Princess Kate and Prince William sidestep family drama as they share vision for 'better' future

The Prince and Princess of Wales have sidestepped the drama surrounding their uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, instead focusing on William's Earthshot Prize, a global environmental award given to eco warriors striving to make the planet healthier. Following Andrew being stripped of his royal titles, honours and styles, William and Kate released a video in which they shared their hopes for a "better future" ahead of the next Earthshot Prize, which will be hosted at the Museum of Tomorrow in Rio de Janeiro next week.

In their caption, the royals said: "We envision a world that's a better, more sustainable home for everyone. A world where greenhouse gas emissions are falling, and carbon-neutral economies help protect the most vulnerable. A world like this is within reach." The video also highlighted the three finalists in the 'Fix Our Climate' category.

Sharing more about the finalists, the royals continued: "Barbados' Bridgetown Initiative, led by Prime Minister Mia Mottley, is boosting climate and development finance and standing up for billions of impacted people. @FormEnergyInc is revolutionising renewable power storage through iron-air batteries that provide reliable power around the clock, cost-effectively easing the burden on the grid. @friendship_ngo is combining vital services like health and education with climate resilience projects that protect vulnerable communities, a pioneering holistic approach in Bangladesh."

Their followers were impressed by the ingenuity on show, as one commented: "This is such a positive use of technology, ingenuity, and community. I enjoyed the varied focus, and the looking forward; we know the problems, but focusing on solutions, puts us in a positive space for change and success," and a second said: "I love how the Prince of Wales brings these brilliant minds together to innovate and make the world better."

A third posted: "Amazing work all of the finalists are doing, plus the ones who never got to the finals. So proud of Earthshot," while a fourth added: "Thank you to all the caring people who think and do everything to save our planet! A healthy planet is our health and the health of our children. Well done! The actions of each person matter."

Andrew's titles

On Thursday, it was announced that the monarch had started proceedings in order to strip his younger brother of his styles, titles and honours, with the royal now being known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, adopting the family's surname. The statement also confirmed that the royal would be forced out of Royal Lodge, with Andrew set to move to Sandringham.

© Getty Images William will take a firmer stance against Andrew when he becomes King

William has long been unhappy with his uncle due to his friendship with the convicted paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein. HELLO! understands that when William ascends to the throne in the future, he will be taking a much firmer stance on Andrew and The Sunday Times has reported that William won't be inviting the royal to his future coronation.

What's next for Andrew Mountbatten Windsor? © Getty Images HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash shares her reaction to Andrew's "remarkable fall" on The Royal Club and shares her predictions on the former Prince's next moves, including his "exile" to Sandringham, what Sarah Ferguson will do next and what will come of Andrew's place in the line of succession. Click on the link below to read now. READ EMILY'S REACTION HERE