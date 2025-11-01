Princess Kate's brother James Middleton's Halloween transformation in magical £1.45 million Berkshire garden

The Princess of Wales' brother, James Middleton, and his wife, Alizée, have an epic garden in their sprawling countryside home in Berkshire. On Friday, in honour of the spookiest day of the year, the entrepreneur shared a photograph of the pumpkin display he created in the grounds of is lavish home. Always involving at least one of his six pups, James, 38, made sure his adorable dogs, Isla and Nala, were front and centre, both pooches sitting on stacked hay bales, their paws poised on two of the many pumpkins surrounding them.

To their left was a boiler suit drawn up on a wooden post, to mimic a scarecrow, who in this instance looked a little worse for wear. "Happy Halloween! Isla and Nala are here to ward off all the evil spirits. Stay safe tonight," wrote the dad-of-one in a caption accompanying the image. Friends and fans of James couldn't wait to weigh in on the adorable update with the comments flooded with messages wishing James and his pups a happy Halloween.

James shared a glimpse of his Halloween garden makeover

James' magical woodland garden

Another detail of the photo which couldn't go unnoticed was the epic woodland area in James' gargantuan garden. Setting the perfect backdrop for the image were tall trees as far as the eye can see.

© Instagram One memorable photo was shared in honour of Inigo's birthday last month

James often shares photos of his spectacular home grounds on social media. One of the most memorable was just weeks ago, when his son Inigo celebrated his second birthday. The photograph showed James' little boy cuddling their family pup, Mabel, while standing on a stone raised area. Above Inigo and his pup was a beautiful rainbow overhead, cutting through the dark rain clouds.

Special memories

One of the most moving details in James' garden was recently unveiled on International Dogs Day. James famously wrote a book about his late dog Ella, who he credits with saving his life during his battle with depression. Ella sadly died in January 2023, something which has been difficult for James to come to terms with. "I owe a lot to Ella and I believe she is a large reason I was able to overcome the deep struggles I have had with my mental illnesses," he said of his late pup.

Now, James has had a sculpture of Ella made so she can always be with him. "I was so emotional when I first saw her ‘she’s home’ I cried," James gushed. He continued: "Photos are amazing to treasure but this sculpture captures her in a way no photo ever has, Inigo is captivated by her saying ‘bonjour’ every time he passes her. So even if a dog has gone, we can always celebrate them especially on international dogs day." The sculpture appears to have taken pride of place in James' garden.