James Middleton's farmhouse is chocolate-box levels of idyllic in new video 

Princess Kate's brother James Middleton shared a rare sneak peek of his rustic family home on Tuesday as he marked his 38th birthday.

The entrepreneur, who lives in Berkshire with his wife Alizee Thevenet and their baby boy Inigo, uploaded a personal at-home video which included snippets of their rural property and rambling garden.

© Instagram / @jmidy Inigo was seen sitting on a tractor as his mum Alizee looked on

In the footage, their property resembled a fairytale abode, complete with a red brick exterior, dark wooden beams and a traditional porch. James also shared a glimpse of their outdoor seating area, which featured a whimsical wooden table, matching benches and a highchair for Inigo who could be seen bonding with James' two adorable Labradors.

"Thank you, 38. I'm right where I'm meant to be," Kate's brother wrote in his caption. "There is no better birthday present than that.

© Instagram / @jmidy Inigo feeding the family's chickens

"Fresh air, wagging tails, and the wild, beautiful rhythm of family life. Moving in sync, tails wagging. On a journey, with Inigo at the wheel, headed wherever life takes us. Filled with joy, love and just the right amount of chaos."

James and Alizee traded London for the countryside back in 2021. Reflecting on their decision to ditch the Big Smoke, the father-of-one previously told The Telegraph: "We are country people and love going out for long walks, but one of the key reasons we wanted to live in the countryside was our six dogs."

© James Middleton/ Instagram James and Alizee own six dogs

The pair are now just a stone's throw away from James' parents Carole and Michael Middleton, as well as his sister Pippa, who lives on a never-ending estate with her husband James Matthews.

James and Alizee's home is beautifully charming and boasts a rustic living room decked out with exposed beams and a brick fireplace, in addition to an elegant dining room splashed with cream walls and a large antique mirror.

© Getty Images Michael and Carole Middleton also live in Berkshire

Outside, the pair have an outdoor swimming pool and a pristine garden where their menagerie of animals – which includes hens – can ramble about at peace.

James' family life

James has spoken about the joys of fatherhood and how he manages to juggle his work with parenthood.

© Instagram The pair welcomed Inigo in 2023

During a recent interview and photoshoot with HELLO!, the 38-year-old shared: "Yes, getting up in the morning trying to feed six dogs and get Inigo fed and off to nursery is a challenge."

He continued: "I'm less bothered about changing nappies as I've cleared up enough poo over the years! And you have to have patience, you can't rush anything. I often look at Alizee and say, 'What did we do before we had Inigo? What did we do with all that time?' But it's like anything in life – you evolve and change. You can look back at the past and enjoy the memories, but not chase them today as it's a waste of energy."