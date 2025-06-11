Princess of Wales' brother James Middleton addresses 'challenge' during family holidays

James Middleton loves going on adventures with his wife, Alizee Thevenet, their son Inigo and their beloved pooches.

But in his latest James & Ella newsletter, the entrepreneur, 38, opened up about one challenge of going away with his brood.

"Whether it's a weekend camping trip or a full-blown holiday, travelling with your dog is so much fun. But raw feeding on the road? That can be a challenge," he wrote. "That's why we created our Freeze-Dried Raw – 100% raw, lightweight, long-lasting, easy to serve and store.

The Princess of Wales's brother launched his dog food brand originally as Ella & Co in 2020, before rebranding it as James & Ella.

"I founded James & Ella, a happiness and wellbeing company for dogs, as a way of giving back to my dogs that have done so much for me," James states on his website.

© Instagram James and his beloved dog, Ella

Ella was the name of James's black cocker spaniel, who passed away in 2023, and whom he credits with helping him through some of his darkest moments during his struggles with depression.

The devoted pet owner shares his home with six dogs - Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel, Nala, and Isla.

Family travels

James and Alizee live an idyllic life in the Berkshire countryside with their 18-month-old son Inigo, and their pups.

© Instagram James and his family enjoyed some time in the mountains in January

But the couple, who married in 2021, also love to travel – from the Caribbean to the Highlands.

© Instagram Inigo was born in 2023

In January 2024, James and Alizee took baby Inigo on his first skiing holiday in the Alps, with the tot safely strapped into a Silver Cross with a specially-adapted frame to fit on an sledge. The trio were joined on their wintery break by their pooches, Mabel and Isla, with James often sharing his recommendations on his blog about travelling to Europe with your dogs.

As revealed by HELLO!, the family also enjoyed a holiday to St Lucia last year, with the couple and their son flying the eight-hour journey in economy.

