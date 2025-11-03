Watch Prince William impress crowds with his beach volleyball skills

Prince William capped off day one of his visit to Brazil at Rio’s Copacabana Beach. The Prince of Wales, 43, showed off his impressive volleyball skills, while wearing a button-down shirt and pants, at the world-famous beach, playing a game paired with Olympic beach volleyball player Carolina Solberg. The 38-year-old athlete praised the Prince's skills, saying he had "a lot of energy." "He's tall. He can hit. I think he could be really good if he practiced more," Carolina said. "I think he was having fun and was amazing to play with him. It was such a pleasure." The future King would also be welcomed onto Carolina's team. "Yeah, for sure," the Brazilian beach volleyball player said. "He's in!"

William visited Copacabana Beach to meet emergency responders responsible for keeping people safe, and to spotlight the beach's environmental preservation work. The Prince kicked off his first official visit to Brazil on November 3. Prior to his arrival, the heir to the throne exclusively told HELLO! that he felt "deeply honoured to be heading" to the country, which is hosting the fifth annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. He said: "Rio, with its energy, its people and its iconic landscapes, feels like the perfect place to celebrate the power of environmental innovation"

"This region is home to some of the world’s most vital ecosystems and some of its most passionate environmental defenders," William also remarked. "By hosting the prize in Brazil, we're shining a light on the solutions emerging from this part of the world and drawing global attention to the urgency and opportunity of climate action."