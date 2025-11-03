Best photos from Prince William's eco adventure in Brazil

The Prince of Wales has touched down in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil where he'll spend the week championing his £50m Earthshot Prize – the ambitious eco project he launched five years ago to find 50 solutions to help repair the planet. Travelling solo without his wife Kate, William, 43, began his tour by taking in some of Rio's main attractions, including Sugarloaf Mountain and the city's Maracanã Stadium.

The world-famous statue of Christ the Redeemer will also be on William's list, before he stages the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on Wednesday evening at the Museum of Tomorrow, where he'll be giving the keynote speech. Joining the Prince at the glitzy event will be A-list performers including Kylie Minogue, Shawn Mendes and the Brazilian stars Gilberto Gil, Seu Jorge and Anitta.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! ahead of his departure, William revealed the great motivation behind his passion project: his children Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven. "As a father, I think constantly about the world my children will inherit," William told HELLO! "I want them to grow up surrounded by nature, opportunity and a sense of hope about the future. But I also know that unless we act boldly now, that future is at risk. The Earthshot Prize is about turning the tide, about proving to our children that we are willing to fight for their tomorrow."

See the best photos from William's Brazilian eco adventure so far…

© Getty Images Keys to the city Having arrived on a commercial flight, William headed straight for his first engagement – a visit to Sugarloaf Mountain. The Prince travelled up the peak by cable car where he was met at the top by Mayor Eduardo Paes and was symbolically handed the keys to Rio de Janeiro.



© AFP via Getty Images "Viva Rio!" The pair admired the view and as they posed for photographs against the backdrop of Christ the Redeemer, the Mayor shouted: "Viva Rio!"

