Why Prince Harry announced new trip as brother Prince William kicked off his visit to Brazil

Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry will both be traveling away from home this week. As the Prince of Wales began his visit to Rio de Janeiro on Monday, it was revealed that the Duke of Sussex will be heading to Canada. Harry is set to travel to Toronto "during the annual period of Remembrancetide." On Thursday, November 6, the Duke will meet with veterans of the Second World War and Korean War, as well as medical, therapeutic and care professionals at the Veterans Centre at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, where he will also visit the Creative Arts room to meet veterans who have painted and decorated helmets to be auctioned off in aid of True Patriot Love at the charity’s National Tribute Dinner later that day. Through creative mediums like art and music, Sunnybrook’s art therapy program offers veterans cultural, spiritual, and emotional support to support their physical and mental health through creative expression.

In the evening, the Duke will attend True Patriot Love’s National Tribute Dinner. The annual event is described as Canada’s largest celebration in support of military members, veterans and their families. The Duke's visit to Canada aims to highlight the service and sacrifice of military in the country and beyond, while also shining a light on the challenges they face in service and after their uniform comes off.

© DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Prince Harry will be Canada, while his brother Prince William will be in Brazil

Harry previously partnered with True Patriot Love in 2017 and 2025. The foundation secured the Invictus Games for Canada, making it the only country to host the sporting event twice. The Duke's trip to Toronto will mark a return to a city that holds a special place in his heart as it hosted the 2017 Invictus Games. It was during those games that he and now-wife Meghan Markle made their first public appearance as a couple.

© Karwai Tang/WireImage Meghan and Harry made their first public appearance as a couple at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto

HELLO! understands that the Duke's visit to Canada was months in the making, and that the events were planned nearly a year ago, with the date set by the charity, not Harry. While the announcement of his trip coincided with the first day of his older brother Prince William’s visit to Brazil, it’s understood that the timing came down to security considerations, as Harry no longer holds IPP status after stepping back from royal duties. "As such he is not afforded the same level of security and protection as other ‘working’ members of the royal family," a source said, noting that advice from private security advisors and the event's security team provide guidance as to when trips like this can be announced.

The same day that his brother is out in Canada, William will attend the COP30 World Leaders Summit on behalf of his father, King Charles, where the heir to the throne will deliver a speech highlighting the need for urgent and inclusive climate action. The Prince of Wales arrived in Brazil on Monday ahead of the 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, which is taking place on November 5 at the Museum of Tomorrow in Rio de Janeiro.

Prior to his arrival, William exclusively told HELLO! that he felt "deeply honoured to be heading to Brazil, a country of extraordinary natural beauty and cultural vibrancy," and that "Rio, with its energy, its people and its iconic landscapes, feels like the perfect place to celebrate the power of environmental innovation."

© Getty Images The Prince of Wales arrived in Rio on November 3, 2025

"This region is home to some of the world’s most vital ecosystems and some of its most passionate environmental defenders," William told HELLO!. "By hosting the prize in Brazil, we're shining a light on the solutions emerging from this part of the world and drawing global attention to the urgency and opportunity of climate action."