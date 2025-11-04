Prince William surprises locals with spectacular show on the beach

Prince William surprised locals on Rio de Janeiro’s world-famous Ipanema Beach on Tuesday evening with a spectacular drone show put on by his Earthshot Prize. There were cheers from spectators as the sky was lit up with the Earthshot logo and symbols representing the five different awards categories, followed by the words "Premio Earthshot" and a giant QR code for viewers to access more information. Between each sequence the drones murmurated like birds, delighting crowds below.

The light show came after the future King delivered a landmark speech calling on governments, businesses and civil society to protect those defending the natural world.

"We must put a stop to the criminal networks driving environmental crime and destruction," William told the United for Wildlife Summit at Pier 3 in Rio’s port area. "We must stand alongside those who everyday are standing up and defending nature. We must recognise and celebrate these protectors, not just in words but through our actions. And we must act together."

© Emily Nash The Prince of Wales surprised locals on Rio de Janeiro’s Ipanema Beach with a drone show

"Governments, businesses and civil society — each must now step up and play their role in developing solutions, scaling support, and shifting resources to where they are needed most.”

Illicit activity has contributed to more than 1.7 million hectares of the Amazon being cleared in the past year.

© Emily Nash The show took place on the eve of the 22025 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremomy

"This crime fuels violence and corruption, distorts legitimate economies, and negatively impacts the livelihoods of millions," the Prince said. "Indigenous communities, these losses are not just environmental but existential. As forests are destroyed, so are their ancestral lands, sacred sites and even lives."

Announcing a new partnership between his Royal Foundation and the Coordination of Indigenous Organisations of the Brazilian Amazon and The Podaali Fund, the first indigenous-led fund covering the region, he said the initiative would work "with those who know the land best." "This partnership will be guided by Indigenous leadership, delivered through Indigenous mechanisms, and focused on those most at risk…. such as isolated communities, female indigenous leaders and those living near international borders," the Prince of Wales said. "Because only by working together can we protect those protecting the future of our planet’s critical ecosystems."

© Emily Nash The evening sky was lit up with the Earthshot logo and symbols representing the five different awards categories

Last November, William’s United for Wildlife organisation committed to making sure 10,000 wildlife rangers were insured within five years and today announced the scheme was "well ahead on delivery, with more than six thousand rangers insured within the first year alone." The plan will now be replicated for indigenous communities in Brazil and in future, elsewhere in the world.