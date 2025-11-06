Prince William delivers most powerful speech yet: 'Our children and grandchildren are watching'

Prince William has called on world leaders to "be the generation that turned the tide" in his most powerful speech yet. And addressing the COP30 World Leaders Summit in Belém, the gateway to the Amazon, the future King, 43, called for action for the sake of the next generation, adding: "Our children and grandchildren are watching, and hoping."

William opened his speech speaking in Portuguese. "Bom Dia! Muito obrigado Presidente Lula e Governador Barbalho pelas calorosas boas vindas a Belem do Para," he began. "Good morning! Many thanks to President Lula and Governor Barbalho for the warm welcome to Belém do Para."

William said this was a "pivotal moment in human history…that demands courage, cooperation and unwavering commitment to our planet’s future. A future that belongs not to us, but to our children and grandchildren.”

The Prince, who was photographed preparing his speech on Prime Minister Keir Starmer's plane as they travelled to the summit, was representing his father King Charles and the UK Government for the first time at the United Nations summit.

He said: "I grew up with my father – The King – talking about the power of nature and the importance of harmony in the natural world. A subject he has championed for over five decades. It is a privilege to also represent him here today, as well as everyone else who has championed this cause, for so many years."

Prince William on a plane headed for COP30

William also mentioned his wife the Princess of Wales, as he underlined how the problem of climate change affects us all, even in the UK.

"Just this year, I visited the Welsh town of Pontypridd with my wife Catherine, where the community is still recovering from devastating floods,” he said. "I met families who had lost their homes, their possessions, and their sense of security. One resident told me how the river that once brought life to the town had become a source of fear."

“Their resilience was deeply moving. It was also a powerful reminder that climate change is not a distant threat. It is affecting lives across the UK, and across the world, from small towns to major cities, from coastal communities to inland regions. No corner of the globe will be unaffected."

© Wagner Meier/Getty Images The day after his Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, the Prince traveled to Belém to attend the COP30 World Leaders Summit

The Prince acknowledged that "the road ahead will be tough," but added: "This is not just a challenge. It is a profound opportunity. An opportunity to build cleaner economies, restore nature, and improve the health and wellbeing of communities everywhere."

William also spoke about the next generation, saying: "Our children and grandchildren will stand on the shoulders of our collective action. Let us use these inspiring surroundings here in the heart of the Amazon to rise to meet this moment, not with hesitation, but with courage. Not with division, but with collaboration. Not with delay, but with decisive commitment."

He continued: "Let us honour the leadership of those who have long protected the planet – Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities – and walk forward together. Let us build a future where nature is valued, and where every child inherits a world of prosperity, not peril. Let us rise to this moment with the clarity that history demands of us. Let us be the generation that turned the tide—not for applause, but for the quiet gratitude of those yet to be born. “This, here at COP30, is our moment. Let us not waste it. Our children and grandchildren are watching, and hoping."