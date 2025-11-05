Prince Harry arrives in Canada as brother Prince William prepares for glitzy Earthshot Awards

The Duke of Sussex has touched down in Toronto, Canada where he is marking "the annual period of Remembrancetide" with a series of poignant engagements. Harry has been invited to the country by the True Patriot Love Foundation, a military charity he has previously supported. His travel plans were announced earlier this week and falls at the same time that his brother Prince William is also on a working trip, staging his glitzy Earthshot Prize Awards in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. HELLO! understands that the Duke's visit to Canada was months in the making, and that the events were planned nearly a year ago, with the date set by the charity, not Harry.

On his first morning in Toronto, Harry carried out engagements in support of the Canadian Armed Forces and the veteran community. Canada holds a special place in the Duke's heart. He held the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, and it was during those games that he and his now-wife Meghan Markle made their first public appearance as a couple. He also staged the Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler earlier this year. And in 2019, the Sussexes chose to seek refuge in Canada with their baby son Archie, shortly before announcing they would be stepping down as senior royals.

See the best photos from Harry's Canada trip so far…

© Laura Proctor Harry posed with the soldiers Group photo During the visit, the Duke met soldiers from two historic Army Reserve units, the Queen's Own Rifles of Canada and the Royal Regiment of Canada. The royal can be seen posing with a group in this stunning image.

© Laura Proctor Harry was delighted to meet the soldiers Firsthand experience Harry heard about the unique challenges and the great rewards of Reserve service from members of the armed forces. During talks with Chief Warrant Officer Justin Thorn and Chief Warrant Officer Mariangeles Najlis, he was told about how the duo balance their military leadership roles and law enforcement positions, while mentoring future soldiers.

© Laura Proctor Harry wrote a message Signing the guestbook As he left, Prince Harry dutifully left a message in the guestbook.



© Laura Proctor Canada holds a special place in Harry's heart Purpose for the visit Harry's engagements with the military personnel acknowledged both their sacrifices as well as the families who support them. He also heard how soldiers remain connected to their local communities while engaging in their training and deployments.

© Laura Proctor Harry was seen on a boat Action royal Harry got up close and personal during the visit, observing demonstrations from the base's dive team, weapons displays from the deck team, as well as displays from operational staff and band members.

The timing of Harry's trip

While the announcement of Harry's trip on Monday coincided with the first day of his older brother Prince William's visit to Brazil, it's understood that the timing came down to security considerations, as Harry no longer holds Home Office-backed IPP (Internationally Protected Person) status after stepping back from royal duties. "As such he is not afforded the same level of security and protection as other 'working' members of the royal family," a source said, noting that advice from private security advisors and the event's security team provide guidance as to when trips like this can be announced.

As Harry was touching down in Canada, his brother William was in the southern hemisphere, preparing for his 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony which will take place at the Museum of Tomorrow in Rio de Janeiro. William has spent the past three days in the city, meeting locals, Mayor Eduardo Paes, and of course, the 15 Earthshot Prize Awards finalists. His trip has included hearing about local sustainability projects, such as touring the Guapimirim mangrove area, and meeting community leaders to discuss environmental issues. He has also visited some of Rio's most iconic attractions, from the Christ the Redeemer statue and the Maracanã Stadium, to Copacabana Beach where he showed off his volleyball skills.

Prior to his arrival in Brazil, William, who is a proud father to Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven, told HELLO! in an exclusive world interview: "As a father, I think constantly about the world my children will inherit. I want them to grow up surrounded by nature, opportunity and a sense of hope about the future. But I also know that unless we act boldly now, that future is at risk. The Earthshot Prize is about turning the tide, about proving to our children that we are willing to fight for their tomorrow."