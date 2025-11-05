Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best photos and highlights from Prince William's 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony
Prince William joined by Kylie Minogue, Shawn Mendes and more at the 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony — highlights

The winners of the Prince of Wales' fifth annual Earthshot Prize Awards will be unveiled on November 5 in Rio de Janeiro

Alexandra HurtadoUS Royal News Correspondent - New York
Emily NashRoyal Editor - London
56 minutes ago
It's showtime! After undertaking several engagements related to the environment this week, the main event of Prince William’s trip to Brazil arrived on Wednesday evening: the 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The fifth annual event, where this year's five winners will be unveiled, brought together global stars, innovators and policy makers at Rio de Janeiro's Museum of Tomorrow.

Prior to traveling to Brazil, the Prince of Wales, founder of the prestigious Earthshot Prize, exclusively told HELLO! that Rio felt "like the perfect place to celebrate the power of environmental innovation," with its energy, people and landscapes. 

"This region is home to some of the world’s most vital ecosystems and some of its most passionate environmental defenders," the heir to the throne said. "By hosting the prize in Brazil, we're shining a light on the solutions emerging from this part of the world and drawing global attention to the urgency and opportunity of climate action."

From the star-studded green carpet to the ceremony, here are the best photos from the 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony...

William, who re-wore a Tom Ford tuxedo and black tie for the event. His Royal Highness looked relaxed and happy to be back at the fifth annual ceremony. © Getty Images

The royal recycled a Tom Ford velvet jacket

Prince William re-wore a Tom Ford tuxedo and black tie for the event. The royal looked relaxed and happy to be back at the fifth annual ceremony. He was greeted by cheers and the sound of a lively Samba band and Carnival dancers as he arrived at the museum.

He was escorted by Earthshot CEO Jason Knauf and awards presenter Luciano Huck and stopped to chat to a group of 100 local young people invited to attend. © Getty Images

Prince William hit the green carpet

The heir to the throne was escorted by Earthshot CEO Jason Knauf and awards presenter Luciano Huck. Following his arrival, William stopped to chat with a group of 100 local young people who were invited to attend. 
Prince William posed on the carpet with two of the night's performers, Kylie Minogue and Shawn Mendes.© Getty Images

Kylie Minogue and Shawn Mendes with Prince William

Kylie Minogue and Shawn Mendes are among the night's performers. "It’s a privilege and honour to be part of The Earthshot Prize in Rio – on stage with the people and the ideas that could save our planet," Kylie has said.


The Prince of Wales with four of night's performers

Fellow performers and Brazilian artists Seu Jorge and Anitta also joined the Earthshot Prize founder for a photo on the green carpet. Seu has previously said: "The real heroes today are the people out there doing the work, restoring forests, cleaning rivers, and caring for the places we call home. Their work reminds us that healing the Earth begins with small acts of courage, and I am proud to be part of The Earthshot Prize, celebrating that spirit and the people who refuse to give up on our planet."

Shawn thanked the Prince for his kindness when he asked after his mother, Karen. "She’s still shaking, thank you," the singer replied. The Prince had met the Canadian star during rehearsals earlier in the day, greeting him with a warm hug. © Getty Images

William met Shawn ahead of the awards ceremony

 Shawn thanked the Prince for his kindness when he asked after his mother, Karen. "She’s still shaking, thank you," the singer replied. The Prince had met the Canadian star during rehearsals earlier in the day, greeting him with a warm hug. 

Kylie was heard describing Prince William's Earthshot Prize as "amazing people doing incredible things." Asked whether she thought the awards would go to Australia next year, Minogue said: "Oooh maybe, I’ll be there!" © AFP via Getty Images

Prince William and Kylie Minogue

Kylie was heard describing Prince William's Earthshot Prize as "amazing people doing incredible things." Asked whether she thought the awards would go to Australia next year, Minogue said: "Oooh maybe, I’ll be there!"

After walking the green carpet, Prince William made his way upstairs to meet Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Britain’s Ambassador to Brazil Stephanie Al-Qaq and Brazilian environment minister Marina Silva. © POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Prince and the Prime Minister

After walking the green carpet, Prince William made his way upstairs to meet Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Britain’s Ambassador to Brazil Stephanie Al-Qaq and Brazilian environment minister Marina Silva. 

