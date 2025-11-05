Prince William joined by Kylie Minogue, Shawn Mendes and more at the 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony — highlights

It's showtime! After undertaking several engagements related to the environment this week, the main event of Prince William’s trip to Brazil arrived on Wednesday evening: the 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The fifth annual event, where this year's five winners will be unveiled, brought together global stars, innovators and policy makers at Rio de Janeiro's Museum of Tomorrow.

Prior to traveling to Brazil, the Prince of Wales, founder of the prestigious Earthshot Prize, exclusively told HELLO! that Rio felt "like the perfect place to celebrate the power of environmental innovation," with its energy, people and landscapes.

"This region is home to some of the world’s most vital ecosystems and some of its most passionate environmental defenders," the heir to the throne said. "By hosting the prize in Brazil, we're shining a light on the solutions emerging from this part of the world and drawing global attention to the urgency and opportunity of climate action."

From the star-studded green carpet to the ceremony, here are the best photos from the 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony...

© Getty Images The royal recycled a Tom Ford velvet jacket Prince William re-wore a Tom Ford tuxedo and black tie for the event. The royal looked relaxed and happy to be back at the fifth annual ceremony. He was greeted by cheers and the sound of a lively Samba band and Carnival dancers as he arrived at the museum.



© Getty Images Prince William hit the green carpet The heir to the throne was escorted by Earthshot CEO Jason Knauf and awards presenter Luciano Huck. Following his arrival, William stopped to chat with a group of 100 local young people who were invited to attend.

© Getty Images Kylie Minogue and Shawn Mendes with Prince William Kylie Minogue and Shawn Mendes are among the night's performers. "It’s a privilege and honour to be part of The Earthshot Prize in Rio – on stage with the people and the ideas that could save our planet," Kylie has said.



© Getty Images The Prince of Wales with four of night's performers Fellow performers and Brazilian artists Seu Jorge and Anitta also joined the Earthshot Prize founder for a photo on the green carpet. Seu has previously said: "The real heroes today are the people out there doing the work, restoring forests, cleaning rivers, and caring for the places we call home. Their work reminds us that healing the Earth begins with small acts of courage, and I am proud to be part of The Earthshot Prize, celebrating that spirit and the people who refuse to give up on our planet."

© Getty Images William met Shawn ahead of the awards ceremony Shawn thanked the Prince for his kindness when he asked after his mother, Karen. "She’s still shaking, thank you," the singer replied. The Prince had met the Canadian star during rehearsals earlier in the day, greeting him with a warm hug.

© AFP via Getty Images Prince William and Kylie Minogue Kylie was heard describing Prince William's Earthshot Prize as "amazing people doing incredible things." Asked whether she thought the awards would go to Australia next year, Minogue said: "Oooh maybe, I’ll be there!"