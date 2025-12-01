Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor officially stripped of his last remaining honours by King Charles

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been officially stripped of his last remaining honours by King Charles. Andrew has now lost his Order of the Garter and Royal Victorian Order honours, both of which he has held for more than a decade.

The move comes just weeks after the disgraced royal, 65, was stripped of his royal titles, including his HRH styling and princely title, following controversy over his links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The announcement in The Gazette on Monday 1 December read: “THE KING has directed that the appointment of Andrew Albert Christian Edward MOUNTBATTEN-WINDSOR to be a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, dated 23 April 2006, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order."

© Getty Images Charles has stripped Andrew of his remaining titles

“THE KING has directed that the appointment of Andrew Albert Christian Edward MOUNTBATTEN-WINDSOR to be a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, dated 19 February 2011, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order."

Andrew was made a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter in 2006 and a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order in 2011, both of which Charles has ordered to be "cancelled and annulled".

Already stripped of royal titles

It was confirmed on 30 October that Andrew would be stripped of his remaining royal titles. "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor," Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement. The Palace also confirmed Andrew would be vacating Royal Lodge.

The move came after years of controversy over Andrew's links to Jeffrey Epstein and allegations that he sexually abused Virginia Giuffre. Andrew strenuously denies the accusations.

The Palace statement continued: "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse". Andrew was officially stripped of his royal titles on 3 November.

"THE KING has been pleased by Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm dated 3 November 2025 to declare that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor shall no longer be entitled to hold and enjoy the style, title or attribute of 'Royal Highness' and the titular dignity of 'Prince'," the official entry confirming the change read.