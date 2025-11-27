Royal family website makes major update following Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor drama

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his royal titles last month following further revelations about his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and links to an alleged Chinese spy.

Andrew had been known as The Duke of York, but this title has since been removed, alongside his princely style. And the update to his name is now reflected on the royal family's official website.

Although the royal retains his position as eighth in line to the throne, the royal family's website now carries his new name, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The publication of the name also helps to clear up confusion over its spelling. When it was confirmed that Andrew was being stripped of his titles, the name was shared without a hyphen, however, the royal family's website carries a version with the hyphen.

Andrew's name has been updated on the royal family's website

More changes in Andrew's life

There have been plenty of changes in Andrew's life since he was stripped of his royal titles, as the former Duke of York will be forced out of Royal Lodge, where he's lived since 2004.

The move will come as soon as it's practical, which is expected to be over Christmas or early 2026. Andrew is due to move into a home on Sandringham Estate, and this will be privately funded by King Charles.

There has been plenty of speculation about which property Andrew will be calling home when he moves, including Park House, Gardens House, The Folly and York Cottage.

Effect on daughters

Despite losing his titles, the move hasn't affected Andrew's daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. The royal ladies have retained both their titles and their positions in line to the throne.

Speaking on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, HELLO!'s royal editor, Emily Nash, revealed that Charles and Prince William are unlikely to want to "punish" the pair.

© Getty Beatrice and Eugenie will retain their royal titles

She explained: "[Princess] Eugenie was in Paris with some girlfriends, [Princess] Beatrice was in Saudi Arabia at a tech summit in Riyadh. We believe that's with her tech firm, Affinity. I mean, what do you do when your parents are being so publicly humiliated and are in the eye of the storm?"

"You have to have some sympathy for them. And I think we've seen that compassion coming from the King and the Prince of Wales. It's been made clear that they're not going to be punished for things beyond their control. This is not something of their doing."