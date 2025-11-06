Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor officially stripped of princely and HRH titles – details
It was confirmed last week that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor would be losing all of his royal titles and HRH status, and it's now the move has been made

Side view of Prince Andrew© Getty Images
Matthew Moore
Matthew MooreSenior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
It was confirmed on 30 October that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor would be losing his remaining royal titles, including his HRH styling and princely title. It has now been confirmed that the move has been officially made following a publication in the Letters Patent. An entry read: "THE KING has been pleased by Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm dated 3 November 2025 to declare that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor shall no longer be entitled to hold and enjoy the style, title or attribute of 'Royal Highness' and the titular dignity of 'Prince'."

Stripping of royal titles

In a statement issued last week, Buckingham Palace said: "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor." The statement also confirmed that Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, would be vacating Royal Lodge, where the royal has resided for the past two decades.

The statement concluded with King Charles and Queen Camilla's wishes to stand with victims of abuse. "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse," it read. Andrew strenuously denies all of the charges that have been levied against him.

Why was the move taken?

Andrew attempted to draw a line under years of controversy after allegations that he sexually abused Virginia Giuffre, by giving up his dukedom and other honours ahead of the publication of her posthumous memoirs earlier this month. Action was taken because there had been serious lapses in Andrew's judgement.

The developments required legal and constitutional expertise and support from the wider family to bring about. The King initiated the process, and Andrew did not object, it is understood. The Government was consulted and made it clear that it supports the decision as constitutionally proper. The Prince of Wales is also understood to be supportive of the King's decision, as is the wider royal family.

HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash said at the time: "This is the move that many had called for and the King had to act decisively in response, however difficult it may have been for him as a brother. It's a marked change from Andrew's statement announcing he would no longer use his Duke of York title, in which he suggested it was his decision to do so.

"The Palace had to get it right this time to restore public confidence and they have done so. The King has made clear that he is calling the shots. He's condemned his brother's 'serious lapses of judgement' and crucially, said publicly that his and the Queen's sympathies have been and remain with the victims and survivors of abuse.

"It may have taken longer than the public would have liked – there have been difficult legal and constitutional issues to consider – but the royal family will be hoping this draws a line under the latest slew of damaging headlines so they can focus on their work and the future."

LISTEN: A Right Royal podcast discusses Andrew Mountbatten Windsor

