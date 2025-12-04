James Middleton makes big transformation at £1.45m Berkshire home in time for Christmas

The Princess of Wales' brother James has shared a glimpse of his Christmas home decor inside his £1.45 million home.
Taking to his Instagram account, the dad-of-one sat cosily by his log burner with two of his six dogs. On the mantlepiece was a lush green garland adorned with snow-dusted pinecones.
Poised on a faux fur stool, James announced a Christmas deal for his James & Ella customers. His cockerspanial, Inka, was sitting on his lap wearing a sweet Christmas jumper.
The post was met with a series of comments from friends and fans. "What a fantastic coat!" one follower replied, referring to the pup's Christmas accessory. James replied: "Inka loves it on the especially cold days." A second added: "Soooo cute." Meanwhile, a third penned: "I [love] cockerspaniels."
James lives with his wife, Alizee Thevenet and their two-year-old son, Inigo, whom they welcomed in September 2023.
The Middletons' life in Berkshire
Their sprawling country home i just a stone's throw away from his parents, Carol and Michael Middleton's home, Bucklebury Manor, and his sister Pippa Middleton, who lives nearby with her husband James Matthews.
The Middletons live in Bucklebury, a very quaint village, at the centre of which is a local pub named the Bladebone Inn, a petite cafe, the Blackbird Cafe and an interiors shop, L Interiors, owned by Carole Middleton's close friend Lynda Tillotson. Lynda even stocks James and Ella treats in her shop!
A five-minute drive away is Bucklebury Farm, the children's farm, playground and farmshop, co-owned by Pippa and her husband.
A source told HELLO! that Carole loves taking her youngest grandson Prince Louis, to the facility and that the Middletons are heavily involved in life within the community in Bucklebury.
And it's no surprise, as Carole previously stressed the importance of being involved in activities with her grandchildren. She previously told Good Housekeeping: "I want to run down the hills, climb the trees, and go through the tunnel at the playground," she says. "As long as I am able to, that’s what I’ll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides."