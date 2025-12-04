James Middleton makes big transformation at £1.45m Berkshire home in time for Christmas

The Princess of Wales' brother James has shared a glimpse of his Christmas home decor inside his £1.45 million home.

Taking to his Instagram account, the dad-of-one sat cosily by his log burner with two of his six dogs. On the mantlepiece was a lush green garland adorned with snow-dusted pinecones.

Poised on a faux fur stool, James announced a Christmas deal for his James & Ella customers. His cockerspanial, Inka, was sitting on his lap wearing a sweet Christmas jumper.

© Instagram James lives in Brerkshire with his son and wife

The post was met with a series of comments from friends and fans. "What a fantastic coat!" one follower replied, referring to the pup's Christmas accessory. James replied: "Inka loves it on the especially cold days." A second added: "Soooo cute." Meanwhile, a third penned: "I [love] cockerspaniels."

James lives with his wife, Alizee Thevenet and their two-year-old son, Inigo, whom they welcomed in September 2023.

© Instagram James only shares occasionsal glimpses inside his sprawling home

The Middletons' life in Berkshire

Their sprawling country home i just a stone's throw away from his parents, Carol and Michael Middleton's home, Bucklebury Manor, and his sister Pippa Middleton, who lives nearby with her husband James Matthews.

The Middletons live in Bucklebury, a very quaint village, at the centre of which is a local pub named the Bladebone Inn, a petite cafe, the Blackbird Cafe and an interiors shop, L Interiors, owned by Carole Middleton's close friend Lynda Tillotson. Lynda even stocks James and Ella treats in her shop!

Carole and Michael live in Bucklebury Manor

A five-minute drive away is Bucklebury Farm, the children's farm, playground and farmshop, co-owned by Pippa and her husband.

A source told HELLO! that Carole loves taking her youngest grandson Prince Louis, to the facility and that the Middletons are heavily involved in life within the community in Bucklebury.

© Shutterstock Pippa and James Matthews co-own Bucklebury Farm Shop

And it's no surprise, as Carole previously stressed the importance of being involved in activities with her grandchildren. She previously told Good Housekeeping: "I want to run down the hills, climb the trees, and go through the tunnel at the playground," she says. "As long as I am able to, that’s what I’ll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides."