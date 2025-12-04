Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's brother James makes big Christmas transformation at £1.45m Berkshire home
Subscribe
Kate Middleton's brother James makes big Christmas transformation at £1.45m Berkshire home

James Middleton makes big transformation at £1.45m Berkshire home in time for Christmas

James Middleton, the younger brother of the Princess of Wales, has shared a cosy insight into the Christmas decor he has inside his Berkshire living room

Isabelle Casey
Isabelle CaseyReporter
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales' brother James has shared a glimpse of his Christmas home decor inside his £1.45 million home. 

Taking to his Instagram account, the dad-of-one sat cosily by his log burner with two of his six dogs. On the mantlepiece was a lush green garland adorned with snow-dusted pinecones.

Poised on a faux fur stool, James announced a Christmas deal for his James & Ella customers. His cockerspanial, Inka, was sitting on his lap wearing a sweet Christmas jumper.  

A young boy attempting to push his mother© Instagram
James lives in Brerkshire with his son and wife

The post was met with a series of comments from friends and fans. "What a fantastic coat!" one follower replied, referring to the pup's Christmas accessory. James replied: "Inka loves it on the especially cold days." A second added: "Soooo cute." Meanwhile, a third penned: "I [love] cockerspaniels."

James lives with his wife, Alizee Thevenet and their two-year-old son, Inigo, whom they welcomed in September 2023.

a photo of a black cocker spaniel by a brown door© Instagram
James only shares occasionsal glimpses inside his sprawling home

The Middletons' life in Berkshire

Their sprawling country home i just a stone's throw away from his parents, Carol and Michael Middleton's home, Bucklebury Manor, and his sister Pippa Middleton, who lives nearby with her husband James Matthews.

The Middletons live in Bucklebury, a very quaint village, at the centre of which is a local pub named the Bladebone Inn, a petite cafe, the Blackbird Cafe and an interiors shop, L Interiors, owned by Carole Middleton's close friend Lynda Tillotson. Lynda even stocks James and Ella treats in her shop!

bucklebury manor
Carole and Michael live in Bucklebury Manor

A five-minute drive away is Bucklebury Farm, the children's farm, playground and farmshop, co-owned by Pippa and her husband. 

A source told HELLO! that Carole loves taking her youngest grandson Prince Louis, to the facility and that the Middletons are heavily involved in life within the community in Bucklebury.

Bucklebury Farm Park shop interior© Shutterstock
Pippa and James Matthews co-own Bucklebury Farm Shop

And it's no surprise, as Carole previously stressed the importance of being involved in activities with her grandchildren. She previously told Good Housekeeping: "I want to run down the hills, climb the trees, and go through the tunnel at the playground," she says. "As long as I am able to, that’s what I’ll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides."

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More