Rare photo exposes Princess Kate's secret method for fixing heavy tiara

The Princess of Wales is no stranger to a heavy tiara atop her head for a special occasion - just recently, she debuted a rarely seen tiara tracing all the way back to Queen Victoria for the German state banquet. She's worn tiaras of all sizes, shapes and grandeur, but perhaps most impressively, she never seems to have a hair out of place. A rare photo has revealed the clever way Prince William's wife keeps her tiaras picture perfect for a whole night - without a single hair tie or bobby pin in sight.

Kate joined King Charles and other members of the royal family at Windsor Castle on 3 December for a starry banquet to welcome German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Büdenbender, on the first night of their three-day visit to the UK. The Princess of Wales looked regal in a blue Jenny Packham gown with caped sleeves. Perhaps the most eye-catching detail was the Oriental Circlet Tiara atop her long locks of hair, which she had styled out in glamorous waves.

The headpiece - the royal's biggest diamond tiara yet - sat perfectly centred on Kate's head as she walked into the banquet. But a photo taken of the back of the royal's head during the night revealed it was artfully secured in place. The tiara appeared to be fastened to the royal's head using locks of her own hair twisted in a knot around it as a makeshift hair tie. The secret was revealed as Kate turned to talk in the direction of her father-in-law, King Charles, who sat near her at the table.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales revealed her tiara trick when she turned her head at the state banquet table

Kate's rare and historic tiara

Kate's banquet appearance in the Oriental Circlet Tiara marked the first time she has worn the historic tiara, which has been in the royal family for quite some time. The tiara was made for Queen Victoria in 1853, and designed by her husband, Prince Albert. It was later altered by Queen Alexandra and handed down from the Queen Mother to Queen Elizabeth II, who only wore the tiara once during her 70-year reign during a 2005 trip to Malta.

Not only had the tiara not been seen in 20 years before Kate's state banquet appearance, but there is said to be a strict rule behind who is allowed to wear it. According to the Court Jeweller, the tiara is only permitted to be worn by future Queens and Queen Consorts - as stipulated by its original owner, Queen Victoria, in her will. Queen Victoria's daughter-in-law, Queen Alexandra, was the next to wear it after the monarch.

© Getty Images Kate's shimmering dress and stunning tiara were the perfect combo

Kate's tiara collection

Kate has only worn five tiaras over her 13 years in the royal family, saving her opulent collection for the most regal of occasions. On her wedding to Prince William in 2011, she wore the Cartier Halo tiara, which has a special royal history as a wedding gift from King George VI to the Queen Mother.

She's also regularly worn the Lotus Flower Tiara, the Lover’s Knot Tiara, which was a favourite of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, and the Strathmore Rose tiara, which originally belonged to the Queen Mother.