What royals' bold colour choices say about them – including Princess Kate's gown that 'projects strength'

When it comes to a royal engagement, the queens and princesses of Europe love to dress to impress. Whether they embrace a neutral moment or command attention with a bold primary colour, royal ladies from the the Princess of Wales to Queen Mary of Denmark know how to make a sartorial statement.

But the colours the royals wear often hold a deeper meaning. Whether it's a diplomatic choice by wearing another country's national colours during a state visit or wearing light tones to outings that carry a sensitive meaning so as not to draw attention away from the cause, the ladies are acutely aware of the power their fashion choices hold.

© Getty Images/iStockphoto Royal ladies wear colours from the full spectrum ranging from warm to cool

To break down the meaning, we have enlisted the help of Constance Richardson, a London-based stylist specialising in colour analysis, to, to unpack what some of the most-worn colours this year symbolise. As HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer, I have reported on all the must-see royal fashion moments all year long, so also keep scrolling to see my favourite photos displaying the colours in action…

© Getty Images Princess of Wales in red Constance tells us that red is a commanding colour in royal dressing. "Red signals confidence and intention," she says. "It's a colour worn when a royal wants to stand out and project strength." Kate has been known to wear red on numerous occasions throughout her time in the royal spotlight, and it is a particularly favourite colour of hers during the festive season. However, I think her most standout red moment came in July 2025, when Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, was welcomed to the UK for a state visit. To attend the state banquet, Kate wore a gorgeous crimson Sarah Burton for Givenchy caped gown, which did just what Constance predicted, commanded attention and for all the right reasons. Red is also one of the national colours of France, so this is a prime example of Kate dressing diplomatically.

© Getty Queen Máxima in burgundy Burgundy is rich and indulgent. "It suggests depth, maturity and opulence," Constance explains. "It's a sophisticated alternative to classic red, especially for autumn and winter appearances." Queen Máxima of the Netherlands proved Constance's theory in action as she oozed sophistication at the winners' dinner of the King Willem I Award, which recognises two standout Dutch businesses, on 8 October 2025. She rocked a dress by Natan with feathered cuffs with the apt 'Gianvito 105 Royale' heels by Gianvito Rossi.

© David NIVIERE/SIPA/Shutterstock Princess Charlene in brown The colour brown has revolutionised winter dressing over the last couple of years. Constance tells us: "Brown is a colour that has often been overlooked, but has become a staple of quiet luxury. It brings warmth and subtle sophistication, especially when styled tonally." Princess Charlene of Monaco rocked her best tonal look when she attended the turning on of the Christmas lights at Place du Casino in Monte Carlo on 29 November 2025. The royal styled a gingerbread-hued paisley print Etro coat with brown leather boots and gloves in a deeper chocolate shade and looked endlessly chic.

© Europa Press via Getty Images Queen Letizia in pink Queen Letizia of Spain has long been a fan of pink, from vibrant fuchsia to gentle blush. "Pink adds softness and approachability to a look. From blush to rose, it's a shade that brings warmth and femininity to royal wardrobes," says Constance. The candy pink Carolina Herrera co-ord that Letizia wore to King Charles' coronation in May 2023 remains my favourite all-time look of hers. However, more recently, she donned powder pink in Madrid while attending the 50 Years Later: The Crown in the Transition to Democracy event at the Spanish Parliament on 21 November. This tweed look was also by Carolina Herrera.

© PA Images via Getty Images Princess of Wales in grey Though grey rarely gets its flowers as a neutral, Constance says it is a useful colour to have in your wardrobe. "Grey is understated yet elegant. It conveys calm, has an effortless polish, and is a discreet yet refined choice for more formal events," she says. The Princess of Wales epitomised polish at the Future Workforce Summit, hosted by The Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood, on 18 November 2025. She opted for a pale grey Roland Mouret suit with a white ruffled Knatchbull blouse.