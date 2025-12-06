Carole Middleton copies daughter Princess Kate's famous look - and borrows her shoes and bag

It is a truth universally acknowledged that the Princess of Wales is one of the most stylish British royals, and arguably one of the most fashionable people in the country – but that winning fashion sense certainly comes from somewhere.

Carole Middleton, the 70-year-old mother of the beloved royal, has the same eye for detail as her daughters, Catherine and Pippa. Having worked as a private secretary and then as a flight attendant until her marriage to Michael Middleton, she's had to dress glamorously on many occasions – and she's still got her sparkle.

© Max Mumby Carole and Michael Middleton at the Christmas carol concert

Making her appearance at her daughter's highly-anticipated annual Christmas carol concert on Friday, 5 December, alongside her husband, Carole looked absolutely fabulous, as always, but it seemed that she took some notes from her daughter this time around.

On HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, we're clued into every outfit that the Princess of Wales steps out in, so I immediately recognised the bag and shoes her mother wore to the carol concert.

Carole Middleton's outfit for the concert

As identified by royal fashion blogger @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram, she opted for a brand new coat from The House of Bruar, a full-length single breasted coat in a green and blue checked tartan pattern.

© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock Carole Middleton pictured arriving at the Together at Christmas Carol Service, held at Westminster Abbey

Carole's daughter, the Princess of Wales, has a very similar coat from Alexander McQueen, which she has worn on multiple occasions, but most notably in 2019 when she opened Dundee's V&A Museum in Scotland.

© WireImage Prince William and his wife officially open V&A Dundee and greet members of the public on the waterfront on January 29, 2019 in Dundee, Scotland

The 70-year-old also wore a blue suede clutch from Emmy London and a pair of navy suede heels to match, from the same brand – but the twist is that her daughter has the exact same clutch and shoes.

In fact, the Princess of Wales is such a big fan of those shoes that she owns the pair in six different colours: green, royal blue, Barbie pink, grey, baby blue, and tan.

The Princess of Wales' Christmas carol concert

The Middletons, barring Pippa, who was absent for the first time since the concert began in 2021, made a united show of support for their eldest child as they attended the Princess of Wales' Together At Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey.

Carole and Michael led the way, and were joined by their son James Middleton, who was accompanied by his wife, Alizée Thevenet.