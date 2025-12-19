Prince Harry and Meghan Markle mark big change with 2025 Christmas message - featuring flame-haired Archie and Lilibet

Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, have made a rare appearance on-camera, after featuring alongside their parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in a video celebrating five years of the Archewell Foundation. Reflecting on the organisation's impact, the video, which gave fans a glimpse of the programs and communities that Archewell has supported over the years, concluded by confirming that, going forward, the foundation will now be known as Archewell Philanthropies.

© Archewell Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet helped out at Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles

A spokesperson for the couple stated: "This next chapter allows Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to broaden their global philanthropic efforts as a family, with meaningful reach and maximum impact, grounded in the same values, partnerships, and their commitment to show up and do good."

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's appearance

Popping up in a number of clips, Prince Archie and Princess Lili were notably on hand to help when their parents paid a visit to Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles last month. Captured preparing food, six-year-old Archie was seen scooping ingredients out of a mixing bowl, while four-year-old Lili watched at the counter. An adorable scene, the duo were also spotted walking with Meghan and Harry as they took trolleys of food over to the ovens.

© Archewell The duo helped to prepare and package meals for those facing food insecurity

Twinning with their parents in 'Our Big Kitchen' baseball caps, Archie donned a bright yellow long-sleeved top, while Lili wore the sweetest tartan dress. As she worked in the kitchen, the Princess's flame-red hair had been tied in a Rapunzel-esque plait, which was later unravelled as she proudly wheeled the finished products over for cooking. According to Archewell's website, Meghan and Harry took part "to prepare and package meals for community members experiencing food insecurity."

A community-run nonprofit kitchen, OBKLA typically provides 70,000 meals to local schools, shelters, senior centres, and other community organisations.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are teaching their children about philanthropy

When it comes to raising their children, Harry and Meghan have made a point of teaching Archie and Lilibet about the importance of kindness and helping others. During an interview with The Cut in 2022, Meghan brought journalist Allison P. Davis with her for Archie's school pick-up, and during the journey, David recalled some particularly moving moments.

© ABC / Meghan Markle Harry and Meghan have been raising their children to be charitable

"If he [Archie] forgets to say please or thank you, Meghan reminds him of the manners that make the man," she wrote. "At a stoplight, she [Meghan] reaches into the trunk and produces a brand-new black backpack and hands it to her security detail to give to an unhoused man on the corner. They are teaching Archie that some people live in big houses, some in small, and that some are in between homes. They made kits to pass out with water and peanut-butter crackers and granola bars."

In the years since, both Harry and Meghan have begun to include their children at charitable events too, with Archie and Lili's appearance at Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles a prime example.