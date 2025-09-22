Prince Harry recalls Princess Lilibet's 'amazing' birthday celebrations

The Duke of Sussex has shared some more insights into his fun family trip with Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to Disneyland from earlier this year. Prince Harry spoke about their time at the iconic California theme park as he and Meghan appeared on the 'The Happiest Story on Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland - A Special Edition of 20/20' to recount some of their favourite Disney memories.

The couple treated their children to the trip in June, which coincided with Lilibet's fourth birthday. And Harry reveals that his kids' excitement had already begun before they arrived at the theme park.

"They're like, 'This is amazing!' Like, 'Guys, this isn't even the front of it. Prepare yourself. You're about to be blown away,'" he said. He later added: "To see the kids throw themselves into these experiences when they have no idea what they're walking into - it was amazing. And it brings out the kid in you again."

A photograph of Harry and Meghan riding Space Mountain was also included in the programme, a ride which has been a favourite of the Duke's since his childhood visit.

WATCH: Archie and Lilibet enjoy fun family trip to Disneyland

"I went round and round and round – 10, maybe 12 times," he recalled.

As well as enjoying the rides in the park, Archie and Lilibet got to meet some of the characters at Disneyland, including Elsa from Frozen. Lilibet's birthday celebrations also included an incredible towering Little Mermaid-themed cake, complete with a fondant Ariel sitting on top.

© Instagram Princess Lilibet's mermaid birthday cake

"Thank you @disneyland for giving our family two days of pure joy!" Meghan captioned a video montage at the time.

Harry also recalled his childhood trip to Disneyland with his mother, the late Diana, Princess of Wales and brother, Prince William, in 1993, when he was just eight years old.

"I remember it very, very well. I remember losing it as a kid with all the characters. Like, losing it," the 41-year-old shared.

Sussexes' public appearance

The Disney special aired on Sunday after the Duke and Duchess attended Kevin Costner's One805LIVE! Fall Fundraiser, a benefit supporting first responders. Other A-listers at the concert included Oprah Winfrey and Rob Lowe.

© Getty Images for ABA Harry and Meghan at Kevin Costner's fundraiser

Harry, dressed in a dark blazer, shirt and jeans, appeared on stage as he presented an award to Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig. Meghan, 44, who looked elegant in a sleeveless navy dress briefly appeared onstage alongside her husband.

It marked the couple's first joint appearance since Harry returned home from his trips to the UK and Ukraine. Amid carrying out a string of engagements with charities and organisations in the UK, Harry was reunited with his father, the King, at Clarence House for a 54-minute meeting – their first in 19 months.

© Getty Images Harry delivering his speech at the WellChild Awards in London

The Duke's Kyiv visit was with a team from his Invictus Games Foundation after an invitation from the Ukrainian government and Olga Rudneva, chief executive of the Superhumans Centre, an orthopaedic clinic and rehabilitation centre for adults and children affected by the war in Ukraine.

Harry and Meghan's magical trip to Disneyland

1/ 5 © Instagram The Sussexes donned Mickey Mouse hats Family trip The children were full of excitement before they arrived at the theme park, Harry revealed.

2/ 5 © Instagram The Sussex kids enjoyed many of the park's rides Making memories Harry and Lilibet enjoying the Buzz Lightyear's Astro Blasters ride.

3/ 5 Lilibet on the Flying Dumbo ride Lilibet's fun birthday trip Meghan's video montage showed the the family on the log flumes for Tiana's Bayou Adventure, as well as Lilibet riding Dumbo the Flying Elephant.



4/ 5 © Instagram Meghan couldn't stop giggling Thrill-seekers Harry, Archie and Meghan on the log flumes.

5/ 5 © Instagram One for the album! Family snap Harry and Meghan beam as they pose for a family snap with their kids at Disneyland.

LISTEN: The family member Prince Harry visited at Kensington Palace during UK visit