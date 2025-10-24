Psychologists issue verdict on Meghan Markle's 'healing blanket' for children Archie and Lilibet

Though the Duchess of Sussex publicly dotes over her children, and gives brief glimpses into their lives at home during her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, the 44-year-old doesn't often speak about her parenting techniques. Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, are the proud parents of Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, of whom the entrepreneur frequently shares pictures on social media. However, during an event at the Godmothers bookstore in Summerland, California, Meghan shared some intimate details about how she's raising Archie and Lilibet, and her approach is nothing short of the sweetest thing you'll hear all week.

Speaking at the event, she explained how she and Prince Harry have a special ritual related to a "healing blanket", which was a gift to the family from the bookstore's co-founder, Victoria Jackson. The Duchess shared that whenever one of them isn't feeling well, they reach for the blanket as a source of comfort.

Dr Sasha Hall, a HCPC-registered senior education and child psychologist, commented on Meghan's healing blanket, noting that it "reflects something psychologists often see in early childhood". She added: "Young children think in concrete ways, so having a specific object associated with feeling better can be very reassuring. It's similar to the way a child feels comforted when a plaster is put on a sore knee, or if they are given a cold compress at school."

Diving further into the psychology of it, the psychologist asserts: "The object itself is not what makes them feel better, but the act of receiving it provides comfort, security and a sense that things are being taken care of. This helps children to feel safe and supported as they learn to manage their own emotions."

Meghan Markle's other parenting techniques

During the event, the mother-of-two also shared some more insight into her life at home with the kids, including their morning routine. Meghan said: "First thing I do when I wake up in the morning is turn on the music in the house," adding that she also takes a portable charger when the family is travelling so that the routine isn't interrupted. The Duchess of Sussex also "always travels with a candle", adding that she is "so conscious and sensitive to fragrance and [she] associated that with home."

According to Dr Hall, however, bringing home on the road with her reflects Meghan's "understanding of how children benefit from consistency, familiarity and sensory cues". She adds: "The use of music and a scented candle provides predictable sensory experiences that can help both adults and children feel calm and settled. From a psychological perspective, this creates a sense of continuity for children, particularly where their surroundings change."

Especially for a family like the Sussexes, who are always travelling, it's vital to have a measure like this in place, the psychologist asserts. "These small rituals can act as comforting signals that things are safe and stable," she says. "The candle and music serve a similar function to what psychologists describe as transitional objects or sensory anchors. They connect the child to familiar experiences, helping to reduce anxiety and support emotional regulation."