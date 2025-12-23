James Middleton reveals sister Princess Kate is 'at the end of the phone' with advice - exclusive

James Middleton has shared that his sisters, the Princess of Wales, and Pippa Matthews, are "definitely at the end of the phone" if he and his wife, Alizee Thevenet, need advice.

In an exclusive photoshoot with HELLO! at the Dogs Trust's Centre near his home in Berkshire, the entrepreneur, 38, opens up about his family's bond, despite future Queen Kate's royal duties and Pippa's family commitments with her own three children.

"We're really fortunate to be a very close family, and so we get together as a family relatively regularly, and love that opportunity," he tells HELLO!.

"One of the wonderful things about being the youngest [sibling] and having children last is that there is an abundance of paraphernalia that comes in very handy," James says. "Also, it’s the confidence [they give me]. You're always on edge with being a parent, particularly this time of year with coughs and colds and sniffles going around the place.

"They're definitely at the end of the phone if we need a bit of advice. And equally, they know that I'm on the end of the phone if they need a bit of advice on managing their dogs."

While James, Alizee and their two-year-old son Inigo share their home with four dogs, Mabel, Isla, Inca and Luna, Prince William and Kate welcomed a black cocker spaniel, Orla, who was bred by James, in 2020. Their beloved dog Lupo, who was one of James's dog Ella's puppies, was a loyal companion to the Prince and Princess of Wales until his death in November 2020.

© Tom Jamieson James Middleton and Andy Pandy, a labrador-spaniel cross who has been waiting a year and four months to find a new home

James and French financial analyst Alizee turned out to support Kate at her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey earlier this month, alongside James's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

The Middletons reside close to one another, with Carole and Michael at Bucklebury Manor, and Pippa and her husband, James Matthews, moving into a £15 million 32-room Georgian property close to Bucklebury Farm in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Waleses are less than an hour's drive away from Kate's parents and siblings, having moved into the eight-bedroom Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park in November, which has been described as their 'forever home'.

To donate, visit dogstrust.org.uk

