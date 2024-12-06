Princess Kate is the perfect host as she's joined by royal family at Christmas carol service - best photos

The Princess of Wales was welcomed by rapturous cheers as she arrived to host her Christmas carol service for the fourth year.

Kate, 42, looked beautiful in a festive red coat with a black oversized bow by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen as she arrived at Westminster Abbey in London for the festive soiree.

The Princess was greeted outside the church by The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster.

The majestic Abbey was decorated with trees and foliage from Windsor Great Park donated by the King and decked with twinkling lights and nature-inspired, sustainable ornaments.

Each guest received an Order of Service with a heartwarming illustration by Charlie Mackesy on the cover, showing a group of people with arms around one another walking through the snow towards the Abbey above the caption: "How did I help?” "You were by my side, which was everything".

The service was dedicated to those who have “shown love, kindness and empathy to others in their communities” and “inspired, counselled, comforted, and highlighted how love unites and connects us all”.

Each guest received a letter from the Princess, which read: "This Carol Service is a heartfelt celebration of every one of you, and a reminder that at Christmas, and throughout the year, we must all shine for each other. Because in times of joy and sadness, we are all each other’s light."

The Princess is making a gradual return to public duties after being treated for cancer, while the King is still under the care of cancer specialists, and the service aimed to provide a moment of reflection about the importance of loved ones, especially during difficult times.

See the best photos from the night…

1/ 8 © Getty The Princess of Wales arrives Kate waved at the crowds who had gathered outside the Abbey to catch a glimpse of her. The Princess was aptly dressed in red for the occasion, with a tartan ensemble underneath - likely to be either a midi skirt or a dress by Emilia Wickstead. She teamed her McQueen coat with a pair of long black suede heeled boots.

2/ 8 © Getty Hair and makeup Kate wore her brunette locks in her signature blowdried waves, opting for a smoky eye makeup look and pink gloss.

3/ 8 © Getty All in the details The Princess finished off her look with a pair of chunky gold earrings.

4/ 8 © Getty Sir Chris Hoy Sir Chris Hoy, the six-time Olympic cycling champion, who is living with stage four prostate cancer, was among the guests at the event with his wife, Sarra Kemp. Sir Chris was among the high-profile names to give a reading at the service.

5/ 8 © Getty Lorraine Kelly The TV star looked festive in a red and green tartan coat.



6/ 8 © Getty Amy Dowden The Strictly star looked lovely in an all-red outfit.



7/ 8 © Getty Hannah Waddingham The Ted Lasso star brought the glamour in a floral dress and burgundy coat.

8/ 8 © Getty Gregory Porter The jazz singer was among the performers at the service.