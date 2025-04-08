James Middleton on why he felt he had 'three mothers' growing up - exclusive

In an exclusive HELLO! interview James Middleton opens up about his "fantastic childhood" revealing that along with the family's matriarch, Carole Middleton, his two big sisters, Catherine and Pippa, were like "mothering figures" to him.

The younger brother of the Princess of Wales is joined by his six dogs as he shows the HELLO! team around the grounds of his farmhouse in the Berkshire countryside.

"It is a very special place and we see ourselves as very lucky," he says when we arrive, proudly surveying the 30 acres of rolling hills and woodland, alive with birdsong, of his beautiful home where he lives with his wife, Alizee, and their 18-month-old son Inigo.

"And we're lucky enough to have seven pubs within a mile radius," he adds, grinning.

Born in Reading, James, who turns 38 this month, has lived in the area for most of his life, as has his family.

His parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, live "five minutes up the road" in the village of Bucklebury, "which is lovely, because we see lots of them".

© Tom Jamieson James Middleton posing with his dogs for HELLO!

"We're a close family, and we’re fortunate in that we see lots of each other. My parents play a good role in getting us all together in that respect.

"We've been brought up knowing that you can't take family for granted," he adds. You don't get to choose them, as you can choose your friends. But I don't think you can give up on your family like you can sometimes with friends."

"Fantastic childhood"

Was he indulged in the family for being the youngest – and a boy?

"I wouldn't say I was indulged – and there are pros and cons of being the youngest," James tells HELLO!. "The pros are that you get away with quite a lot… I jokingly say that I had three mothers growing up. I had my mother and my two sisters, who were mothering figures to me. I was very fortunate. We had a fantastic childhood, and they included me in everything they did, and still do. I'm now in my late 30s and we still have that friendship."

© Tom Jamieson In an exclusive interview with HELLO! James opened up about his 'fantastic childhood'

James has given both Kate and Pippa dogs from litters bred from Ella: Kate first had Lupo, who sadly died aged nine, and more recently Orla, and Pippa and her husband James have Rafa.

"Wherever they go, they bring the dogs with them, so I see lots of them, which is lovely," he says.

© Tom Jamieson James' cocker spaniels, Luna, Inca, Zulu, Nala, Mabel, and Isla.

His sisters, he says, are as passionate about their dogs, "but I'm on another scale of passionate," he concedes.

Was it a prerequisite for Prince William to like dogs before he could join the Middleton family? James smiles.

"He had a long love of dogs. He had a very strong relationship with a black lab called Wigeon growing up, so he knew the powers of what dogs can do."

