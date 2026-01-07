Exclusive: Inside the cozy London pub loved by the royals

From the outside, The Hart might look like another unassuming pub in London, with café curtains obscuring the view within, but inside, it's a warm, cozy space that's welcomed members of the British royal family. HELLO! understands that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are regulars at The Hart in Marylebone, so it's no surprise they gathered there after a family occasion in late 2025.

A royal christening reception

Following Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi's christening at St. James's Palace, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi enjoyed a long lunch at the pub with Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and other guests from the christening, including James Blunt, Princess Nina and Prince Philippos of Greece.

The royal-studded luncheon took place upstairs in one of The Hart's private dining spaces.

That afternoon, a source told HELLO!: "It's a really lovely pub with a very chilled atmosphere, and everyone was very discreet - you would never have known there was royalty in the building."

Private dining

With guests having to walk three flights of stairs up to the event, the post-christening luncheon may have taken place in The Den, located on the top floor of the pub. Described as the "perfect setting for group dining and private events," The Den features exposed beams, a fireplace and a cocktail bar.

© HELLO! Princess Beatrice and Edo visited the pub after their daughter Athena's christening in 2025

Below on the second floor are additional private spaces, including The Restaurant. Its dining room boasts "bespoke British lighting and gas fires," though it can only be hired jointly with The Den. Next to it is another private area, The Snug, an "intimate space" that can accommodate up to 16 guests for a meal.

A royal guest

Less than two weeks after Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie celebrated Athena's christening at the pub, their third cousin, Lady Amelia Windsor, stopped by. The granddaughter of the Duke of Kent attended a festive dinner with Chaumet at The Hart, seemingly in one of its private dining areas.

© Instagram/Lady Amelia Windsor Lady Amelia Windsor shared a photo from The Hart in an Instagram carousel on December 21, 2025

A cozy London spot

The royal-visited spot, on the corner of Chiltern Street and Blandford Street, is named after the Hart family, who ran a pub on the same site back in the 1840s. Their "legacy of good food, great drinks and warm hospitality" inspired the creation of the current establishment.

© HELLO! The Hart is located in Marylebone, London

The Hart is said to celebrate "British farmers, producers and seasonal ingredients" from their Market Garden at Bruern Farms. The menu features snacks like cheese straws and pork scratchings, as well as starters, salads, soups, main courses and desserts. The private dining menu, priced at £88 per person, includes three starters, two mains and two desserts served at the center of the table for guests to share. Prices on the menu of the ground floor pub range from £6 hash browns to £28 steak and potatoes.

With its cozy atmosphere and classic fare, guests can expect a quintessential pub experience at The Hart... one with a royal seal of approval!