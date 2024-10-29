Sarah, Duchess of York reveals grandchildren Sienna, August and Ernest's reactions to latest book - exclusive

Sarah, Duchess of York has published her latest children's book, and it has already had the seal of approval from three very important readers – her grandchildren.

Flora and Fern: Wonder in the Woods is the first in a new series from the best-selling author, who has published more than 70 books, including Budgie the Little Helicopter and Little Red for children and romantic novel Her Heart for a Compass for adults.

Illustrated by Denise Hughes, the heartwarming tale follows characters Flora and Fern on a snow-filled woodland adventure as they prepare for a festive party. A second book is due to follow next year.

Sarah, 65, who is grandmother to Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna, three, and Princess Eugenie's sons August, three, and one-year-old Ernest, has said that she strives to share the book's ethos – "the power of community and being connected to the world around you" – with her grandchildren.

The family is looking forward to a new addition to the fold, with Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi having recently announced that they are expecting their second child next spring – and the little one will no doubt be a keen reader.

Here, Sarah chats to HELLO! about the inspiration behind her new book, her grandchildren's verdicts and the things that have helped her through a difficult year.

Sarah, what was the inspiration for Flora and Fern, and what sparks your imagination when you're writing for children?

"The idea for a festive story came from coming together with my grandchildren and children to celebrate important milestones and times of year.

"I learnt a lot from CS Lewis and JM Barrie. I love to take people on a journey into being curious about their imagination. For example, I find it funny that the hedgehog wakes up from its hibernation with an eye mask on."

© Instagram / @sarahferguson15 Sarah with daughter Beatrice and granddaughter Sienna

Do you read your stories to your grandchildren? Are they enjoying your latest book?

"August reads Wonder in the Woods every night and I read to Sienna, August and Ernie as much as I can. Reading is a way to spend time together, especially at Christmas.

"Reading is one of the main reasons I love writing children's books. We need to encourage literacy; 30 per cent of five-year-olds are falling behind expected reading levels and one in three disadvantaged children cannot read or write at the expected level for 11-year-olds."

© Instagram Sarah with little Ernest

It has been a difficult year for you, after being diagnosed with cancer for a second time – what has helped get you through the tough moments?

"My children, the joy of being a grandmother, writing my children's books and working on my next novel. Writing is my escape.

"I write in longhand with a fountain pen in my study and the stories just flow. I love to explore my imagination and I'm inspired by nature, as is the case with this book."

Wonder in the Woods features messages about sustainability, something that's important to your family. How are you passing on that message?

"I try to lead by example, and not teach or preach. I was brought up in the countryside, immersed in the natural world and with a love of nature, encouraged to treat flora and fauna with respect.

"I want my grandchildren to take time to learn about the countryside, to enjoy making shapes with leaves and to be curious. I feel strongly that my generation has a responsibility to hand a sustainable planet to our grandchildren – I want them to see poppy fields, harvests and the power of nature."

Flora & Fern: Wonder in the Woods by Sarah, Duchess of York © Denise Hughes £12.78 at Amazon

You recently travelled to New York through your work with Global Citizen Now; what's next for you?

"I will be visiting Australia at the end of October for my children's books and for my work with the Youth Impact Council, a non-profit organisation that opens lines of communication across generations, bringing together future leaders. I am committed to listening and learning from the next generation.”

Flora and Fern: Wonder in the Woods is out now, published by New Frontier, priced £12.99.

