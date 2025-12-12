Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor resurfaces as Princess Beatrice hosts intimate christening for daughter Athena in London - live updates

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has arrived at St James's Palace in London to attend the christening of his granddaughter Athena. The former Duke arrived by himself in a Range Rover at a side entrance to the palace grounds at around 10.45am, with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, arriving separately earlier on Friday.

Andrew, who was born a prince, had his birthright title removed by the King in October because of his "serious lapses of judgment" over his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The christening appeared to feature just immediate family and no senior royals were present. Andrew was photographed riding privately in Windsor Great Park last month, but his most recent outing is the first royal event he has attended since the funeral of the Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral in September.

© GC Images A Range Rover believed to have Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in the back arrives at the christening

Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and singer James Blunt were also pictured among the guests. Jack, 39, drove the couple through the gates at St James's Palace in London, where the low-key ceremony will take place at the private Chapel Royal.

© PA Images via Getty Images James Blunt attends the christening of Princess Beatrice's daughter Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi at St James's Palace

Meanwhile, musician and close friend James arrived at the palace by foot. His wife, Sofia Wellesley, has reportedly been chosen as one of Athena's godparents, along with Princess Nina of Greece and Denmark.

Beatrice speaks about daughter's premature birth

Beatrice and Edoardo's second daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, was born several weeks prematurely on 22 January. The Princess recently said experiencing premature birth "can be incredibly lonely" as she joined calls for increased research and support into prematurity.

© Instagram Baby Athena was born on Wednesday 22nd January

Speaking on a special podcast for her patronage, Borne, she said: "I think so often, especially as mums, we spend our lives, you know, feeling we have to be perfect to do this. And sometimes, when you are faced with that moment of learning that your baby’s going to come a bit early, it can be incredibly lonely.

"And even now, talking to some of the moms who know about my work with Borne, they feel this sense of, like, sort of life changing relief that can come with knowing that there is an organisation there that is supporting the research and supporting the questions, and asking some of these important questions."

Why was Andrew stripped of his titles?

The christening is Andrew and Sarah's first major event since the King stripped his brother of all of his titles and honours in October, following a string of scandals, including Andrew's connections to paedophile financier, Jeffrey Epstein, and allegations of sexual abuse made by the late Virginia Giuffre after she was trafficked by the financier – all of which Andrew vehemently denies.

© Getty Images Andrew and Sarah were last pictured publicly at the Duchess of Kent's funeral in September

The former Duke is expected to move to a private property on the King's Sandringham estate in the new year after being ousted from his 30-room mansion, Royal Lodge, in Windsor. The King had previously long tried to encourage Andrew, who shared Royal Lodge with his ex-wife, Sarah, to move out, but he had signed a watertight, 75-year lease on the property in 2003.

His leasehold agreement revealed he paid £1 million for the lease and that since then he paid "one peppercorn" of rent "if demanded" per year – a nominal amount that satisfies the legal requirements of the contract, but it is so low that its function is more symbolic than anything else.

Royal author Robert Jobson previously revealed why Andrew, 65, may not relocate until February at the earliest.

"Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor seems to be kicking his heels," Robert told HELLO! "The disgraced royal has made it clear to the King and courtiers who sent him packing, that he is going nowhere fast.

"Despite formal notice being served in October to surrender his Royal Lodge lease, he won't budge until February at the earliest, suggesting he will spend Christmas at Royal Lodge while the King invites the rest of his close family to Sandringham."