Princess Kate makes 2-word admission about cancer journey during first outing of 2026 with Prince William - live updates

The Prince and Princess of Wales returned to their public duties on Thursday as they surprised staff at Charing Cross Hospital in west London.

Prince William, 43, and Kate, who turns 44 on Friday, are joint patrons of NHS Charities Together and wanted to show their support for healthcare workers.

The royal couple met with staff on their tea break, spending time with them to discuss the pressures they are facing during the winter virus season. The pair also spoke with volunteers managed by the charity who help to improve care for patients and take pressure off the wider workforce.

1/ 5 © Ryan Jenkinson / Kensington Pala During the visit, William and Kate saw how work funded by the Imperial Health Charity, which supports all five of Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust's hospitals, is making a difference to the workforce and patients. The Waleses then joined a roundtable with NHS charity CEOs and Trustees, policy makers and philanthropists to discuss the important role of philanthropy in the NHS.



2/ 5 © Ryan Jenkinson / Kensington Pala The Princess of Wales bonded with a volunteer who worked with chemotherapy patients who told them how patients and visitors are there “for hours”.Kate, whose cancer is in remission, said: “I know” Then she touched William’s arm next her and said: “We know.” Prince William was due to visit Charing Cross Hospital on his own for first engagement since the Christmas break to show support as hospitals deal with huge numbers of patients during winter.



3/ 5 © Ryan Jenkinson / Kensington Pala But in a last-minute change, he was joined by the Princess of Wales who celebrates her 44th birthday tomorrow (Friday), at the hospital in west London. It is understood the joint visit was to acknowledge the incredible work of NHS staff over a difficult winter period. They stunned hard-working health heroes after arriving in the canteen. Then joined a surprise tea party for volunteers and staff to daybreak to say thank you for their hard work.



4/ 5 © Ryan Jenkinson / Kensington Pala NHS Charities Together represents over 220 NHS charities based in every NHS Trust and Health Board across the UK, giving £1.5 million every day to the NHS. Through their work, NHS charities help to drive innovation, transform care and support staff wellbeing. By investing in state-of-the-art equipment, buildings, green spaces and arts, they aim to improve care for patients and also lead prevention projects in the community that help people to stay well. William and Kate became joint patrons of the organisation in December 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

5/ 5 © Ryan Jenkinson / Kensington Pala It marked the Prince and Princess's first public appearance of 2026 after spending the Christmas break in Sandringham. William and Kate were joined by their three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven, as they attended church on 25 December alongside the King and Queen, and other members of the family.

The young royals confidently greeted and shook hands with members of the public outside St Mary Magdalene Church, with sources telling us at HELLO! of Charlotte: "She is such a little star."