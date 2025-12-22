Prince William and Princess Kate's official 2025 photos revisited

The Prince and Princess of Wales often release portraits to mark occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries and milestone occasions.

But this year, with three state banquets, we've seen a bumper of official photographs of the pair, as Kensington Palace began a new precedent for sharing images of the couple ahead of each of the white-tie ceremonies at Windsor Castle.

The King and Queen hosted French President Emmanuel Macron in July, followed by US President Donald Trump in September and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in December.

The Prince and Princess of Wales played an important role at each state visit, as they were given the responsibility of greeting each of the world leaders, displaying their ever-growing responsibility within the monarchy as a future King and Queen Consort.

HELLO!'s royal contributor Tracy Schaverien says: "Whilst we've always seen gorgeous photos of the royals attending state banquets, this year has seen the Prince and Princess of Wales go one step further and pose for stunning couple shots ahead of the main event. This means we have been able to see William and Kate together, in all their finery, looking incredibly regal.

"This is a treat for the media - as well as for royal fans - and the only opportunity to see the royal couple side by side, as a twosome. As is customary, couples make their entrance to the banquets separately, and are seated apart, so they are not events where we see royal couples together.

"William and Kate's decision to present themselves to the world in this way, as a royal couple looking their glamorous best, is perhaps part of a new strategy to be more accessible, and is also an acknowledgment of their important position at the heart of the monarchy."

Take a look at some of our favourite portraits of William and Kate from 2025…

1/ 5 © Kensington Palace The couple on their 14th wedding anniversary Scotland trip William and Kate's 14th wedding anniversary in April coincided with their trip to the Scottish Isles, with Kensington Palace releasing a loved-up snap of the pair to mark the occasion. The image showed the couple, dressed in checked blazers and chinos, with their arms lovingly around one another and their backs to the camera as they took in the breath-taking scenery of the mountains and the lake on the Isle of Mull. The picture caption read: "Wonderful to be back on the Isle of Mull. Thank you to everyone for such a warm welcome [red heart emoji] W & C." The Prince and Princess, who tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011, spent their anniversary at a self-catering cottage on the island, which has a number of luxury accommodation sites. Kate and William reminisced about their visit to the island when they were students, telling volunteers and hall committee members how they visited Tobermory, where the popular BBC children's TV series Balamory was filmed almost 25 years ago. The pair met at the University of St Andrews in Fife and became friends first before their relationship blossomed into romance. William said at the time: "It was 2003 when we were here. We had a lovely time here – it's wonderful."

2/ 5 © Instagram / @princeandprincessofwales The Wales family posed for a snap at Kensington Palace Trooping the Colour After attending the King's birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour, in London in June, Kensington Palace released this informal family snap of the Prince and Princess with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. "Another brilliant day at Trooping the Colour for His Majesty's Birthday Parade. Thank you to everybody who came, and to all those who took part," the caption read. While William rode horseback during the military procession, Kate and the children travelled in a carriage, before the royals appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the flypast. Kate stunned in a teal and white Catherine Walker coat with her daughter Charlotte matching her in an aqua-coloured frock. George and Louis matched in navy suits with white shirts and red ties, while William wore the full ceremonial uniform of the Welsh Guards, reflecting his role as Colonel of the regiment.

3/ 5 © Instagram / @princeandprincessofwales William and Kate posed in the gardens at Windsor Castle French state banquet French state visit In a surprise first, Kensington Palace shared a photograph of William and Kate, taken before the French state banquet at Windsor Castle, when the King and Queen hosted President Emmanuel Macron in July. Taken in the gardens of the Castle, the couple beamed at the camera, with the Princess wowing in a red caped gown by Sarah Burton for French fashion house, Givenchy. She teamed it with the diamond and pearl Lover's Knot tiara – jewels much loved by her late mother-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales. Kate also wore the Rosette of Grand Officier l’ordre nationale du merite, the Royal Family Orders of Charles III and Elizabeth II, the Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order and GCVO sash and star. Meanwhile, William donned white-tie with the Most Noble Order of the Garter Sash with the Lesser George, as well as his medals and honours on display. The photo caption read: "Ready for what promises to be a wonderful State Banquet this evening in Windsor." It marked Kate's first appearance at a state banquet in two years following her cancer treatment in 2024.

4/ 5 © Instagram / @princeandprincessofwales Kate glittered in gold US state banquet The palace shared another portrait of the Waleses ahead of US President Donald Trump's unprecedented second state banquet at Windsor Castle in September. Kate glittered in a champagne gold Chantilly lace evening coat over a silk crepe gown by British designer Phillipa Lepley. The delicate coat featured hand-embroidered roses with couched gold cording, accented with French knots and satin-stitched blooms, demonstrating her commitment to supporting British craftsmanship and creativity. Her diamond pendant earrings belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II and the Princess opted for her go-to tiara the Lover's Knot Tiara and wore her hair down. She also displayed King Charles's and Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Family Orders, the Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order and GCVO Star and Sash. William was in white-tie and a Windsor tailcoat, and the Most Noble Order of the Garter Sash with the Lesser George.