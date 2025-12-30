Prince William and Princess Kate interrupt family break with 'beautiful' unseen photos

The Prince and Princess of Wales have interrupted their family break to share a collection of unseen photographs. Prince William and Princess Kate posted a photograph from every month in 2026, marking special events including Prince George speaking with veterans at the 80th anniversary of VE Day and Kate presenting Jannik Sinner with the men's singles trophy at Wimbledon.

Other highlights from the carousel include a previously unseen photograph from US President Donald Trump's state visit and a special moment from the Princess of Wales' work with The Royal Foundation’s Centre for Early Childhood, a cause that is particularly close to her heart. Royal fans were thrilled with the insight into the Wales family's year, taking to the comments section to praise the couple for their "amazing idea". "It was a beautiful year with the Prince and Princess of Wales," another fan commented.

We're taking a walk down memory lane, reminiscing about all the royal engagements undertaken by the Prince and Princess of Wales this year. Our personal favourite from the couple's photo album? Prince William laughing as he collapses in the sand while playing volleyball ahead of the 2025 Earthshot Prize in Rio de Janeiro. Keep scrolling to see all the best photos and iconic moments…

© @princeandprincessofwales January Holocaust Memorial Day was particularly poignant this year as Princess Kate had a reunion with two Holocaust survivors she had photographed in 2020. Kate hugged Yvonne Bernstein and Steven Frank at a reception for around 50 survivors of the Nazi campaign and survivors of subsequent genocides. William also revealed that they had started to have important conversations about the Holocaust with their eldest son, Prince George.

© @princeandprincessofwales February The Princess visited an Action for Children Mother and Baby Unit inside HMP Styal in Wilmslow, Cheshire, to highlight the importance of strong, loving and consistent mother and baby relationships to a child's development, even in the most challenging of environments. One of the inmates told Kate how it was only by being sent to prison that she received help, which was unlikely to have been available in her local community. Showing her compassionate nature, the future queen replied: "It shouldn't have to take something like this to get access to something like this…"

© @princeandprincessofwales March When Kate attended the St Patrick’s Day Parade for the first time since 2023, crowds of tourists lined up along the perimeter fence at Wellington Barracks to watch. While chatting to Irish Guardsmen and their families in the Sergeants' Mess, the royal let slip that she hopes to take her children to Australia and New Zealand now that they are a bit older.

© @princeandprincessofwales April The joint visit to the Isles of Mull and Iona served to highlight rural communities and nature amid the breathtaking scenery of the Inner Hebrides. The trip also coincided with the Prince and Princess of Wales’ 14th wedding anniversary, making it all the more special. The royal couple first met in Scotland in 2001, while studying at the University of St Andrews in Fife, and William has said Scotland is home to some of his "happiest memories".

© @princeandprincessofwales May Prince George stole the show when he made a surprise appearance at a Buckingham Palace tea party at the start of VE Day commemorations. HELLO!'s Royal Editor, Emily Nash, revealed it was a significant moment for the Prince at the time, commenting: "It's a big moment for him as second-in-line to the throne and one he will remember for many years to come. "Both William and Catherine have spoken about their desire to teach their children about major moments in history, such the Holocaust, so this is another way for them to connect that wartime generation with their own next generation."

© @princeandprincessofwales June Trooping the Colour marked a calendar highlight for the royal family as the Prince and Princess of Wales showed their support for King Charles at the military parade. Their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis stole the show, too, offering some much-needed positivity in what proved to be a very challenging year for the royals, health-wise. A royal insider told us at the time that the presence of the young royals at events was crucial for The Firm. ''Everyone loves a bit of positive news. And if the family can brighten up people's days, that's worth doing."

© @princeandprincessofwales July This year’s Wimbledon Championship will be remembered for Princess Charlotte stepping into the spotlight alongside her tennis-loving mother. A viral moment saw the young royal accepting signed tennis balls from the newly crowned men’s singles champion, Jannik Sinner.

© @princeandprincessofwales August The Princess of Wales launched a series of animated films through The Royal Foundation’s Centre for Early Childhood, serving to highlight how everyday moments of connection help to shape a child's life. Kate, who has made early childhood intervention a cornerstone of her public work, described supporting early childhood as a "sacred opportunity to transform our societies" and raise children who are "better equipped to face the future".

© @princeandprincessofwales September The world watched as Donald and Melania Trump were greeted by Prince William and Princess Kate ahead of the US President's State Visit. The most memorable moment from the elaborate proceedings, which included a military parade and state banquet, was undoubtedly when Trump was caught on camera calling Kate "beautiful" after their first meeting.



© @princeandprincessofwales October The Prince of Wales attended an audience with the President of Estonia, Alar Kari. The meeting focused on cooperation between Estonia and the United Kingdom in the fields of culture, digital development, and science. William once again stepped into his role as stateman with aplomb while discussing the international security situation.

© @princeandprincessofwales November The Prince of Wales impressed onlookers with his sporting skills in this moment of light relief from his trip to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, ahead of the 2025 Earthshot Prize. The Prince of Wales also spoke exclusively to HELLO! about why he is passionate about restoring the planet, telling us, "I think constantly about the world my children will inherit", in a world exclusive. https://www.hellomagazine.com/ royalty/864888/exclusive- prince-william-reveals-drive- behind-earthshot-prize/



© @princeandprincessofwales December As Colonel of the Regiment, William joined the 1st Battalion of the Welsh Guards as they enjoyed a Christmas party at Combermere Barracks in Windsor. It was a rare moment of levity in his schedule, which saw the royal enjoying a laugh and a pint with the servicemen.