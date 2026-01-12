Exclusive: Princess Kate is 'back with a bang' and ready to take on 'meaningful' engagements

As she celebrated her 44th birthday surrounded by her family, the Princess of Wales had many reasons to celebrate. And although she marked the occasion quietly and without fanfare, this year's milestone felt all the more special.

Healthy, happy and energised after a full year in remission from cancer, Kate is approaching the coming year with renewed zest and optimism, and is ready to move on from the most challenging period of her life.

The power of nature is set to feature prominently as she continues her comeback to public life, and Kate marked her birthday by releasing a new video in which she spoke about nature's healing powers. "I find myself reflecting on how deeply grateful I am. For the rivers within us flow with ease, fears washed away, cleanse and purify. Come to peace with our tears and discover what it means to be alive," she said.

A royal aide says: "The Princess is excited about exploring what more we can do to harness the power of nature and creativity for human connection, healing and wellbeing – for individuals, families, communities and society."

Precious family time

Royal author Robert Jobson tells HELLO!: "Birthdays are all milestones and perhaps mean more now that her children are growing up fast, but this doesn't mean that Catherine feels the need to celebrate with grand gestures.

"Years ago, when they were dating, William used to take her for romantic meals, but these days it's different, and they prefer a simple supper at home with family.

"After everything she has been through, she feels blessed that her treatment is over, and quality time with the children is what matters most. She takes nothing for granted."

"Quality over quantity"

Although she eased herself back into public life in 2025 as she prioritised her health, completing 68 royal engagements compared with 13 in 2024, she is likely to resume a more regular schedule this year, returning to events she missed while focusing on her recovery.

© Ryan Jenkinson / Kensington Pala Kate, at her first public engagement of 2026, is likely to resume a more regular schedule this year

"Last year was survival then recovery mode, picking her moments and pacing herself," Robert says. "This year, I expect Catherine to carry out more engagements but be selective. Her diary is already filling up, I am told. But she won't go back to the old pace; she's learnt that lesson. It will be meaningful, with gaps in between for her family."

In November, she delivered her first speech in two years at her inaugural Future Workforce Summit, in which she told industry leaders that a loving home and safe workplaces are just as important as productivity and business success.

The actress, author and podcast host Giovanna Fletcher attended the summit in her role as a champion of Kate's Shaping Us campaign, which highlights the importance of the first five years of life.

© Giovanna Fletcher Giovanna Fletcher said of the Princess: "I've always known that her work in early years was going to be a massive part of Catherine's legacy"

She tells HELLO!: "Watching Catherine deliver her first speech since returning to duties, to various chief executives of major companies, felt really special. She is back with a bang.

"I've always known that her work in early years was going to be a massive part of Catherine's legacy. It's something she's incredibly passionate about, and she understands the impact of getting as many people within a community as possible to recognise the roles they can play in young lives.

Robert adds: "Catherine has a public role to play in supporting William in his official duties and her own interests, too, but her family and her health come first; everything else is built around that.

"Running on empty isn't an option; nor is missing too much time with George, Charlotte and Louis. The days of just powering through are done."

