'Grateful' Princess Kate breaks tradition with emotional video to mark 44th birthday

The Princess of Wales has revealed she is "deeply grateful" as she appeared in the final film of her Mother Nature series, to coincide with her 44th birthday on Friday.

Shot by Will Warr, Kate is seen taking a walk through the Berkshire countryside as she reflected personally on her own journey and healing over the past two years. It comes almost a year to the day that the Princess announced she is in remission from cancer.

Traditionally, Kensington Palace releases portraits of the Princess on her birthday, but this year, they broke with tradition to share the moving film. Watch above.

"Even in the coldest, darkest season, winter has a way of bringing us stillness, patience and quiet consideration," Kate says in a voiceover. "Where the stream slows just enough for us to see our own reflection. To discover the deepest parts of ourselves.

"Alongside the whispers in the pulse of every living thing, I find myself reflecting on how deeply grateful I am. For the rivers within us flow with ease, fears washed away, cleanse and purify.

"Come to peace with our tears and discover what it means to be alive. To be at one with nature; a quiet teacher and a soft voice that guides. In memory. Helping us to heal."

Kate launched the creative project last spring to spotlight humanity's longstanding connection to nature, as well as nature's capacity to inspire us and help us to heal and grow in mind, body and spirit. The Princess has previously spoke of nature as being her family's "sanctuary" as she underwent preventative chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024.

© Kensington Palace / Will Warr Kate wore a green trench coat and Baker Boy cap

"The Mother Nature series has been a deeply personal, creative reflection on how nature has helped me heal. But it is also a story about the power of nature and creativity in collective healing. There is so much we can learn from mother nature, as we look to build a happier, healthier world," she wrote in a personalised caption to accompany the video.

© Kensington Palace / Will Warr Kate walked through the Berkshire countryside

The Princess is expected to mark the day privately with her family, with her children having returned to their classrooms at Lambrook this week, following the Christmas break.

It comes after Kate made her first public appearance of the year on Thursday, joining her husband, the Prince of Wales, on a visit to Charing Cross Hospital in west London.

From girl-next-door to future Queen

Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, born on 9 January 1982, is the eldest child of Carole and Michael Middleton. She grew up in Berkshire with siblings, Pippa Matthews and James Middleton, attending St Andrew's School and Marlborough College.

Kate met and began dating Prince William in 2003 at the University of St Andrews while studying History of Art. The Prince's long-awaited proposal to his university sweetheart came during a romantic holiday to Kenya, when he smuggled his late mother Diana's sapphire and diamond engagement ring in his backpack to surprise her.

© Getty William and Kate got engaged in 2010

The couple tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011, with Kate becoming the Duchess of Cambridge and also a future queen.

The bride wore an intricate ivory gown with lace applique floral detail designed by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen, while the groom, on the strict instructions of his grandmother, Elizabeth II, was dressed in the red tunic of the Irish Guards.

© Getty William and Kate on their wedding day in 2011

William and Kate became parents in 2013 with the birth of their eldest child, Prince George, followed by daughter Princess Charlotte two years later, and Prince Louis in 2018.

The Princess has gradually and patiently developed her royal role over the years, focusing on mental health and the early years of childhood.

In 2024, Kate underwent six months of preventative chemotherapy following a diagnosis of an undisclosed form of cancer, stepping back from public duties as she underwent treatment. In January 2025, she confirmed she is in remission from the disease and has gradually made a return to engagements over the past 12 months.