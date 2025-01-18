Princess Kate is the ultimate queen of fashion - here's 43 photos to prove it

Since entering public consciousness as the university sweetheart of the future British king, the Princess of Wales has established herself as nothing short of a style icon.

Fashion trends were in a very different space in 2001 when Kate Middleton met Prince William in the hallowed halls of the University of St Andrews in Scotland. Back then the Berkshire native made country chic her sartorial modus operandi but has since undergone quite the transformation – and no one could have failed to notice.

"The Princess of Wales spawned the Kate effect from the moment she became engaged to Prince William,” says HELLO!'s online royal correspondent Danielle Stacey. “And while she has access to some of the best designers and fashion houses, her penchant for mixing high-end with the high street has made her a relatable style icon."

From school visits and charity events to state banquets shrouded in protocol, Kate – ably assisted by faithful stylist Natasha Archer – has built a royal wardrobe of prodigious scope and diversity all while retaining an innate sense of elegance and poise.

In 2024, the Princess faced new challenges as she underwent preventative chemotherapy for cancer. She embarked on only a handful of public-facing engagements meaning the sartorial message she conveyed was all the more important. Royal followers speculated that the many bows she attached to her outfits were a subtle nod to those battling cancer – reflecting her propensity to honour others through the medium of fashion.

To celebrate Kate's 43rd birthday earlier this month, we revisit 43 of the looks that helped establish her as the undisputed queen of fashion and get the lowdown on the princess' best outfits from some of the industry's most respected designers and royal style experts.

1/ 43 © Getty Royal wedding, 2011 When Kate Middleton floated down the aisle of Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011 she looked nothing short of spectacular, setting her sartorial agenda as a royal lady for years to come. The 29-year-old looked ethereal in a Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen full-length gown crafted from ivory and white satin gazar with French Chantilly lace and English Cluny lace. Royal style expert and author of HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style, Elizabeth Holmes, tells us that Kate's dress was "a classic that let her shine through". Her veil was made from pure silk and was embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework to cascade from her debut tiara – the Cartier Halo.

2/ 43 © Getty The ARK 10th Anniversary Gala Dinner, 2011 Not long after her wedding, Kate accompanied Prince William to the ARK 10th Anniversary Gala Dinner where she looked radiant in an unexpectedly form-fitting sequin-adorned number courtesy of Jenny Packham – a designer that would quickly become a staple in her royal wardrobe. As Elizabeth Holmes points out, the dress proved Kate’s fashion taste was of the moment as it had been worn by actress Leighton Meester on Gossip Girl which "gave the internet something to chatter about."

3/ 43 © Getty The Olympic concert, 2012 Kate is a pro at red carpet dressing and a particular look from 2012 was memorable to say the least. The royal arrived at the Royal Albert Hall for the Our Greatest Team Rises Boa Olympic Concert wearing a floaty teal gown with a daring sheer lace back and a dramatic smoky eye. The outfit was finished off by an in vogue pair of platformed Jimmy Choos.



4/ 43 © Niki Nikolova Departing St. Mary's Hospital, 2013 In 2013, Kate gave birth to her first child Prince George, following in her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's footsteps by departing St. Mary's Hospital via the Lindo Wing doors to show her new baby to the public. The royal revealed her son to the world in an understated Jenny Packham polka dot dress and white wedges. Not one hair was out of place in her signature blow-dry featuring honey-toned highlights.



5/ 43 © Getty The Commonwealth Observance Service, 2015 Kate revived her bump-skimming wardrobe in 2014 when she fell pregnant with Princess Charlotte. By March 2015, she was just two months away from giving birth and looked classically elegant as she arrived at Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Observance Service. The expectant mother was radiant in a soft pink collared coat dress by Alexander McQueen featuring pearl buttons. She added classic royal touches to the look in the form of a Jane Taylor Millinery hat and suede pumps.

6/ 43 © Getty Reception at Government House in Canada, 2016 Crucial to the role of a working royal is the global tours watched by countless fans on every jet-setting occasion. In 2016, William and Kate flew to Canada where they attended a reception at Government House. Kate looked like a 1950s bombshell in a red Preen dress with an asymmetrical neckline and A-line skirt. We adored how she swapped out her tumbling blow-dry for a classic bun at the nape of her neck to show off her drop earrings.

7/ 43 © Getty Pippa Middleton's wedding, 2017 Kate took on a different kind of supporting role in 2017 when she was a bridesmaid for sister Pippa Middleton’s wedding to James Matthews at St. Mark's Church in Englefield. She looked picture-perfect in a blush Alexander McQueen dress with a floral hat that made enough of a statement without overshadowing the bride.



8/ 43 © Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, 2018 In the same vein, Kate looked suitably elegant and understated in pale yellow at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials in 2018. Kate showed her considerate approach to fashion by re-wearing an outfit in her wardrobe so as not to draw the attention away from the new Duchess of Sussex on her big day. She teamed her Alexander McQueen coat dress with a flower-adorned hat as she held the hand of little bridesmaid Princess Charlotte.

9/ 43 © Getty Visit to the Karolinska Institute, 2018 Though making a fashion statement was not on the agenda for the weddings of Pippa and Meghan, it certainly was in January 2018 when the Cambridges headed to the Karolinska Institute during their royal visit to Sweden and Norway. Kate posed alongside Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her husband Prince Daniel in a Catherine Walker red and white houndstooth coat with a Peter Pan collar and double-breasted buttons across the front for a structured look. It was teamed with an unexpected berry-hued handbag courtesy of Chanel which she recently carried during the welcoming of the Emir of Qatar, as well as sheer tights for extra warmth and brown leather court shoes.

10/ 43 © Dave J Hogan The BAFTAs, 2019 Who could forget Kate's angelic outfit at the 2019 BAFTAs? She looked like a modern bride in a rare all-white ensemble featuring a sweeping one-shouldered gown from Alexander McQueen with flowers adorning the straps. The eco-conscious royal reworked the gown for the BAFTAs in 2022, removing the flowers and adding a trailing bow to the shoulder and a pair of black full-length gloves for a Hollywood bombshell moment. Iconic British fashion designer Amanda Wakeley OBE tells HELLO!: "The beautiful white chiffon was just so classic and elegant – it was regal yet fresh and commanded attention without showing off."

11/ 43 © Getty Royal Ascot, 2019 A cornerstone of the British royal calendar is Royal Ascot where displays of fine fashion arguably rival the excitement surrounding the equestrian competition itself. In 2019, Kate cemented her place as one of Ascot's best-dressed ladies as she stepped out in a powder blue Elie Saab dress with countless intricate details from the sheer polka dot overlayer to the pussy bow neckline and lace-adorned bodice. As per Ascot's dress code, the royal topped off her look with a hat – choosing one by Philip Treacy. A master at blending protocol and modern flair, the mother of three rounded off her look with a pair of tasteful stilettos in a trendy silver hue.

12/ 43 © Getty Visit to Bletchley Park, 2019 In 2019, Kate embraced the enduringly elegant polka dot as she visited the D-Day: Interception, Intelligence, Invasion exhibition at Bletchley Park. The princess wore a navy blue and white Alessandra Rich number with a sharp collar and covered buttons down the front. It was paired with cornflower blue pumps and an understated Smythson clutch.

13/ 43 Visit to Cardiff Castle, 2020 As a royal, dressing for winter is all about a statement coat and Kate has rocked them in abundance. She looked immaculate during a visit to Cardiff Castle in 2020 wearing a pillar box red longline number from Eponine London. Her pristine outerwear was teamed with a red tartan skirt from Emilia Wickstead and a matching scarf to tie the look together.

14/ 43 © Getty Images Reception to mark the UK-Africa Investment Summit, 2020 Talking of Kate in red, the royal carried the best elements of festive fashion through to the New Year in January 2020 when she attended a reception to mark the UK-Africa Investment Summit at Buckingham Palace. Kate donned a Needle and Thread number featuring countless sequins and sheer embellished sleeves that quickly became her Christmas staple.

15/ 43 © Getty No Time To Die premiere, 2021 Kate swept her way onto the red carpet for the James Bond No Time To Die premiere in 2021 and royal fans haven't stopped talking about it since. She looked resplendent as she walked alongside Prince William, King Charles, and Queen Camilla in a gold-sequinned gown by Jenny Packham with a dramatic cape and V-shaped front. She embraced the drama further with her flawless makeup featuring her longest false lashes to date and a pair of showstopping earrings by O'nitaa.

16/ 43 © Samir Hussein Royal Variety Performance, 2021 Though it is not guaranteed that the princess will make an appearance at the annual Royal Variety Performance, when she does she always pulls the most fabulous pieces from her wardrobe. In 2021, Kate graced the Royal Albert Hall in Jenny Packham's figure-flattering emerald green gown covered in sparkles. The 'Tenille' dress, with long sleeves and structured shoulders, had the mother of three looking like a mermaid as she pushed her cascading curls to one side.

17/ 43 © Max Mumby/Indigo Hosting a special cinema screening, 2021 The royal doesn't reserve her stylish outerwear for winter. In fact, Prince William's wife let her trench coat do the talking as she braved spring showers in May 2021 to host a special screening of Disney’s Cruella at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Kate arrived in a Land Rover Defender sporting a blue Holland Cooper number to match her sapphire earrings which were on loan from the late Queen. The subtle green accents through the tartan print were highlighted by her velvet forest green pumps for an added element of colour.

18/ 43 © Neil Mockford Taking Action on Addiction speech, 2021 Though Kate has become somewhat of an expert in appropriately accessorising a bold print, she looks her most sleek in monochrome. She rocked solid red in 2021 to make a keynote speech to launch the Taking Action on Addiction campaign. Kate looked modern in a fine-knit red roll-neck jumper tucked into a pleated skirt in the same ruby hue. Her scarlet ensemble was offset with touches of luxurious tan leather, such as her Ralph Lauren pumps and Demellier bag.

19/ 43 © Getty The Earthshot Prize, 2022 As Prince William's wife, Kate is able to sport jewels from the collection of the late Princess Diana. In 2022, she turned the late royal's emerald headpiece into a choker for the Earthshot Prize event in Boston, Massachusetts. The heirloom jewel was used to accessorise a slim-fitting Solace gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline and thigh-split. Her sparkling shoes took her mint green look to the next level.

20/ 43 © Getty Images A trip to Harvard, 2022 Kate also made a stateside statement during when she visited Harvard University. She looked suitably preppy in an Emilia Wickstead dress with a sharp collar and belted waistline. Her skinny hoop earrings and tumbling curls added a sense of personal flair.



21/ 43 © Getty Trooping the Colour, 2022 The monarch’s birthday parade, or Trooping the Colour, is the year's biggest display of royal pomp and ceremony. In 2022, Kate was seen wearing an Alexander McQueen coat dress with her most impressive sapphire drop earrings. As Elizabeth Holmes highlights, it was "a classic Kate look, which she then drew inspiration from for the queen's funeral".



22/ 43 © Samir Hussein Dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica, 2022 The royal looked straight from a fairytale in 2022 when she attended a dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica during a state visit. Her Jenny Packham look could have been designed by a Disney animator with the full tulle skirt and strapless neckline covered in sparkles. Kate also debuted a slicked twisted bun which commanded attention and drew attention to her shimmering Patrick Allen earrings.

23/ 43 © Getty Reception hosted by the Governor General of Belize, 2022 The Waleses' royal tour of the Caribbean in celebration of Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee also afforded Kate the opportunity to pull out her most shiny dress. She arrived at a reception hosted by the Governor General of Belize wearing a floor-length fitted dress with floaty sleeves. It was a look courtesy of the now-defunct brand, Vampire's Wife, which is also loved by Princess Beatrice.

24/ 43 © Getty Diplomatic Corps reception, 2022 Undoubtedly one of Kate's most captivating fashion moments was at the Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace in 2022. She accessorised her red embellished Jenny Packham gown with the Lotus Flower Tiara. The dazzling diadem dates back to the 1920s and was first worn by the Queen Mother before it was passed on to Princess Margaret.

25/ 43 © Getty Governor General’s reception, 2022 Kate looked straight from a classic fairytale for the Governor General’s Reception in the Bahamas. She wore a pale blue high-shine gown by Phillipa Lepley, elevated with dripping Van Cleef jewels. The dress featured perhaps one of her fullest skirts to date and we are obsessed.



26/ 43 © Getty Visit to Carrickfergus, 2022 A pussy bow neckline is a sure way to transfigure a workwear look and Kate's satin blouse from 2022 nailed it. The royal was seen during a visit to Carrickfergus teaming the Winser London number with navy cigarette trousers and a longline cornflower blue coat as a nod to the city of Belfast’s flag. Kate’s choice of trousers are significant. Amanda Wakeley tells us they are "a contemporary choice that aligns with her active, hands-on [approach to] engagements".

27/ 43 © Getty Anzac Day, 2022 The Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey is an annual event held to commemorate those who have lost their lives representing Australia in conflicts. In 2022, Kate chose a tasteful off-white coat dress for the occasion. She also took a leaf out of Princess Beatrice's book by adding a statement headband courtesy of Jane Taylor.



28/ 43 © WPA Pool King Charles' coronation, 2023 King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation in May 2023 was one of the most important milestones in Kate's royal life to date. She wore a ceremonial cape over a white embroidered Alexander McQueen dress and was the epitome of a regal beauty. The star of the show was her Jess Collett tiara to match Princess Charlotte's.

29/ 43 © Chris Jackson Shaping Us National Symposium, 2023 Nothing says daytime royal engagement like a power suit, and HELLO!'s Danielle Stacey calls Kate's vibrant purple ensemble from Emilia Wickstead "a modern twist on the late Queen Elizabeth II’s rainbow wardrobe". The royal pulled out the single-breasted co-ord for the Shaping Us National Symposium in 2023, tying her look together with navy suede pumps and sapphire earrings. "She has embraced trousers and suits for dressier daytime outings, particularly since becoming Princess of Wales," says Elizabeth Holmes. "It gives off quite the 'woman at work' vibe that underscores the seriousness with which she approaches the role."



30/ 43 © Getty Together at Christmas, 2023 At the 2023 Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, host Kate wore a pair of ice-white flares with a matching fine knit sweater, longline coat and Strathberry bag. Leeanne Hundleby, co-founder of Strathberry, tells us why she thinks Kate chose this bag for this occasion. "I think she was drawn to the top handle style of our Mosaic range, which is one of our most popular styles, as it instantly created such a chic and timeless touch to her look." "We design our bags to stand the test of time. I’d hope this is why the Princess chooses our pieces as the minimalist aesthetic and structured shapes suit her style time and time again."

31/ 43 © Getty Ceremonial welcome for the president of the Republic of Korea, 2023 In the spirit of a killer monochrome look, let us remember Kate's bow-adorned cape ensemble worn to the ceremonial welcome for the president of the Republic of Korea. The scarlet Catherine Walker coat was teamed with designer accessories – a hat by Jane Taylor and Gianvito Rossi shoes.



32/ 43 © Getty Wimbledon day two, 2023 The pinnacle of summer style for celebrities and royals alike is undoubtedly a day at Wimbledon. In 2023, Kate was sweet as a nut in a pistachio green blazer and white pleated skirt ensemble which served vintage glamour energy that would have made Jackie Kennedy proud.



33/ 43 © Getty Order Of The Garter Service, 2023 Kate took her polka dots from daytime chic to something more formal in June 2023 when she was spotted alongside the Duchess of Edinburgh at the Order Of The Garter Service. The Princess sported a bespoke Alessandra Rich dress with a high neck and pencil-cut skirt. Her Jennifer Chamandi heels added a touch of retro glamour with the capped toes, and her floral hat was next level. Rounding off the look was the 'Multrees Wallet' from Strathberry. Co-founder Leeanne Hundleby says: "I think the princess was drawn to this clutch style to complete her outfit for an understated and elegant touch… I love how she finishes her looks with handbags which are versatile and classic to carry over seasons, they pair well with any outfit."

34/ 43 © Getty Anna Freud Centre visit, 2023 Ever the queen of a royal rewear, Kate donned her stunning capped-toe heels once again alongside a gorgeous green Suzannah London dress to pay the Anna Freud Centre a visit. The dress featured a vintage silhouette with buttons across the front for a 1940s feel, showing Kate's sense of style transcends modern trends.



35/ 43 © Getty Reopening of the National Portrait Gallery, 2023 A simple sartorial pairing of black and white fabrics never goes out of style - a fashion rule Kate put to the test in June 2023 when she reopened the National Portrait Gallery following a three-year-long refurbishment. She recreated her trusty Wimbledon ensemble with a piped blazer and skirt combo courtesy of Self Portrait with classic black pumps to match. Amanda Wakeley is no stranger to the ingredients required for the perfect royal outfit, and this look exemplifies them. "An impeccable royal outfit seamlessly marries elegance with purpose," she says. "It has to convey respect for the occasion, cultural awareness when necessary, and must be timeless. Often, it’s all about the details – subtle tailoring, quality fabrics and accessories that amplify rather than overwhelm."

36/ 43 © Alamy Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's wedding, 2023 Kate was a beautiful royal wedding guest in 2023 when she attended the nuptials of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's wedding in Jordan. The royal floated into the Al Husseiniya Palace in a conservative Elie Saab gown with long fluted sleeves. It is this sense of poise that Amanda Wakeley says is her greatest asset. "Clothes never seem to wear her – she has an innate elegance that allows even the most elaborate outfits to feel approachable. This, paired with her acute understanding of how to dress for her role, makes her a true modern style icon."

37/ 43 © Getty Visit Outfit Moray, 2023 Though an unexpected sartorial move Kate, or the Duchess of Rothesay as she is known in Scotland, has been known to rock fitted jeans. She raced Prince William on a bike during a visit to Outfit Moray, Scotland wearing flared jeans with the chicest khaki quilted coat. It typified her knack of blending comfort and style – key for a royal lady, Amanda Wakeley says. "The wearer must look at ease and comfortable," she says. "Confidence elevates even the simplest ensemble to something remarkable."

38/ 43 © Getty St Patrick's Day, 2023 The Princess has celebrated St. Patrick's Day in some of her most elegant green pieces but nothing can top her teal Catherine Walker & Co. coat dress from 2023. The structured number was paired with a ruffled hat and a shamrock on her chest as a nod to her role as the Colonel of the Irish Guards.



39/ 43 Commonwealth Day Service, 2023 Kate is no stranger to a structured silhouette and her Erdem skirt suit worn to the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service shows how angular lines and a peplum waistline can transform a look. It is a rarity to see Kate in a trumpet skirt adding to the appeal of her look. Kate wore Princess Diana's earrings which tied the look together nicely. Elizabeth Holmes believes impeccable tailoring is Kate's greatest sartorial strength. "Each of her pieces fit her so well, which must take a tremendous amount of work behind the scenes. "She knows what works and when something works well, she tends to buy it in more than one iteration. She has several similar Emilia Wickstead coat dresses, for example. Picking up things in multiples is a way to streamline the process of preparing an outfit, as well as crafting a visual brand."

40/ 43 © Getty Sports Aid mental health workshop, 2023 It isn't every day we see Kate in trainers but she made an exception to the rule for the Sports Aid mental health workshop in October 2023. The royal paired her skinny denim with a classic white tee but added a fitting touch of royal blue through her Zara blazer. Award-winning stylist Susie Hasler of Styled By Susie praises the outfit's accessibility: "Seeing a royal dress in a way that could still be attainable is really appealing, specifically when Kate wears a piece from the high street and even better when she adds white trainers! It’s a completely relatable look that many have adopted thanks to her influence."

41/ 43 © Kensington Palace Coronation reception, 2023 Kate looked straight from the 1980s in a Self Portrait dress with puffed shoulders and a belted waistline at a reception for overseas guests attending the coronation of King Charles. The Princess also transformed her hair by styling it in old Hollywood waves with a deep side part.



42/ 43 © Getty Christmas Day, 2023 Christmas Day is one of the biggest annual gatherings of the British royal family as they attend church on Sandringham estate. Bar a few Christmases spent with the Middletons in Berkshire, Kate has accompanied William each year, sporting one of her finest festive looks in 2023. The royal rewrote the festive fashion rule book in a surprising all-blue ensemble featuring an Alexander McQueen coat and a pair of Gianvito Rossi suede boots in the same hue.

43/ 43 © Getty Ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade, 2024 DISCOVER: Princess Kate's billowing BAFTA gown she has never worn since Kate made a statement during the ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade during the Qatari state visit last December. She wore the colour of the season in a berry-toned coat dress with an It-girl touch - a quilted Chanel bag.