Princess Elisabeth marks new milestone at start of 'breakthrough' year

Princess Elisabeth took another step forward in her training to become queen this week as she joined her father, King Philippe, at an audience with the leaders of the European Union.

The 24-year-old Belgian royal, dressed impeccably in a navy Giorgio Armani dress, is set to return to the US in coming weeks to complete the final year of her master's degree at Harvard University this summer.

Elisabeth spent the Christmas break with her parents, King Philippe, 65, and Queen Mathilde, 52, and her three siblings, Prince Gabriel, 22, Prince Emmanuel, 20, and Princess Eleonore, 17, back in Brussels.

The audience at the royal palace on Tuesday included European Council President Antonio Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot.

"Her participation was not only symbolic but also educational," Belgian royal journalist Wim Dehandschutter tells us at HELLO!. "The Princess closely follows international current affairs for her studies. The audience was a unique opportunity to combine theory and practice. Today, she was able to put what she learns in the Harvard classrooms to the test in reality."

© Belga/AFP via Getty Images Princess Elisabeth joined her father, King Philippe (left), during the audience

Before travelling back to the Ivy League university in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Elisabeth will participate in the New Year's reception for NATO leaders on Thursday.

"Elisabeth is thus shifting her preparation for kingship into a higher gear, with a more political focus," Wim adds.

The royal began her two-year master's degree in public policy in September 2024, after studying history and politics at Lincoln College, Oxford.

© BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images European Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen speaking with the Crown Princess

"Elisabeth is about to embark on her breakthrough year," Wim says. "She will graduate from Harvard University in the US in May and will then most likely take up her active role in the royal family. On 25 October, she will celebrate her 25th birthday. A symbolic age that marks her new status within the monarchy."

Despite only a handful of public appearances in Belgium last year amid her studies, Wim says that the princess's popularity is "unprecedented" in the royal family's recent history.

Once Elisabeth plays an active role in public life, Wim explains that she will have her own office in the palace, as well as a team of advisors, and her court and staff, as well as an endowment of around one million euros.

Princess Elisabeth's recent appearances

1/ 5 © Alamy Live News. The Belgian royals looked very festive Princess Elisabeth joined her parents and sister, Princess Eleonore, for the annual Christmas concert at the palace in December as she returned to Brussels from the US.

2/ 5 © ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock Princess Elisabeth wowed with her evening look Elisabeth sparkled in a silver embellished Jenny Packham gown with the Diamond Festoon Tiara for a gala dinner in Luxembourg to mark Grand Duke Guillaume and Grand Duchess Stephanie's accession in October 2025.



3/ 5 © WireImage The Belgian and Dutch royals attended the accession For the Luxembourg accession ceremony during the day, Princess Elisabeth chose a navy satin Natan shift dress with a boat neck.

4/ 5 © Shutterstock The Belgian royals on national day Elisabeth joined her family for Belgium's national day celebrations in July 2025, wearing a green chiffon dress by Natan, with the floaty number featuring a caped overlay and a tiered skirt.

