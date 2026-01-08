Best royal style of January 2026 – including Queen Mary's 186-year-old tiara

With the new year upon us, the world is the oyster for the royal style set. 2025 proved to be an extremely accomplished year sartorially for the likes of the Princess of Wales, who appeared at three state banquets in one year, and also among the royal ladies of Europe, including Princess Charlene of Monaco's re-wearing her wedding tiara for the first time in 14 years.

The festive period had the royal fashionistas, from Zara Tindall and Duchess Sophie to Queen Mary of Denmark, dressing to the nines. Notably, the British royal family turned out in full force on Christmas Day for the annual church service at Sandringham and a walkabout.

Now, we look forward to a fresh year of royal style. Already, royal ladies across Europe have been stepping out and setting their style agendas for 2026 – and we have had a tiara appearance already.

As HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer, there's not a royal style moment that I miss. To see all the best royal style photos of January 2026, keep scrolling…

1 5 Princess Kate On 8 January, the Princess of Wales opted for the colour of the season as she made a surprise appearance at Charing Cross Hospital in west London to highlight the work of NHS staff and volunteers. She seemed to re-wear one of her most flattering suits, a burgundy number by Roland Mouret. The single-breasted two-piece ensemble was paired with a blouse in the same rich red wine hue and her 2025 Christmas Day bag, the 'Small Hudson' bag by De Mellier. © Ryan Jenkinson / Kensington Palace The Princess of Wales and Prince William at Charing Cross Hospital It was the seasonal berry hue that made Kate's simple workwear sing. Constance Richardson, a London-based stylist specialising in colour analysis, spoke exclusively to us about the symbolism behind burgundy. She explained: "It suggests depth, maturity and opulence. It's a sophisticated alternative to classic red, especially for autumn and winter appearances."

2 5 Zara Tindall Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, got straight back out after New Year's Eve, heading to the New Year's Day Racing Meet at Cheltenham Racecourse on 1 January. Spotted with her husband, Mike Tindall, and their three children, Zara based her look around the 'Kolina' brown tartan coat by the Californian fashion brand, L'Agence. © PA Images via Getty Images Zara Tindall was spotted at Cheltenham Racecourse on New Year's Day The statement outerwear, which was a new addition to Zara's wardrobe, was layered over a satin skirt and a cashmere turtleneck by James Purdey & Sons. She also added the 'Rye' bag and 'Regina' leather boots by Fairfax & Favor, breaking up the brown with a bespoke blue velvet headband by Camilla Rose.

3 5 Queen Mary Queen Mary of Denmark also wasted no time in stepping out on the first day of the year. She joined King Frederik at the New Year's Reception and Banquet at Christian VII's Palace, opting for a gold moment. Her corset and skirt were by Jesper Hovring, the skirt having been the exact piece she wore in 2024 for a banquet at Stockholm Palace to celebrate the Danish royal couple's two-day state visit to Sweden. © Getty Images Queen Mary looked stunning in gold lace On this occasion, she paired it with a sheer lace Lasse Spangenborg top, which was elevated to the next level by the 186-year-old Rose-Cut Diamond Bandeau Tiara, which originally belonged to Princess Charlotte Amalie of Denmark, the unmarried sister of King Christian VI. It paired beautifully with earrings from the Danish Crown Diamond Parure.

4 5 Queen Camilla Queen Camilla attended the Sunday morning church service at St Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham on 4 January. Her outfit, which was calculated to cost over £10,000 by Royal Fashion Police on Instagram, centred around her cream Fiona Clare coat with a neat collar. © Alamy Live News King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the Sunday morning church service at St Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham She also opted for the Russell and Bromley 'Dressage' knee-high black suede boots, which have a price tag of £445; the 'Estate' hat by Lock & Co, which comes in at £312; Ede & Ravenscroft faux fur leather gloves, which costs £71; and her beautiful black quilted 'Mini Top Handle' bag by Chanel, which set the queen back £3,350 at the time of purchase.