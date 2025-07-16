Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Crown Princess Elisabeth of Belgium 'refusing preferential treatment' to stay at Harvard amid Trump ban – royal expert
Crown Princess Elisabeth of Belgium 'refusing preferential treatment' to stay at Harvard amid Trump ban – royal expert
Princess Elisabeth of Belgium and Queen Mathilde at the final of the 21st Queen Elisabeth Piano Competition© Photonews via Getty Images

Princess Elisabeth makes heart-wrenching Harvard decision amid Trump ban

The future Belgian queen has just completed her first year of her master's degree

Ainhoa Barcelona
Content Managing Editor
2 minutes ago
Crown Princess Elisabeth of Belgium will not abuse her royal status and power to continue her studies at Harvard University, royal journalist Wim Dehandschutter has said.

Despite being the future queen of the Belgians, Elisabeth, the 23-year-old daughter of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, is refusing to have preferential treatment over her fellow international students who are all facing the same uncertainty over their academic future.

In May, President Trump's administration put a ban on international students attending classes at Harvard on a visa. The prestigious Massachusetts university pushed back with a lawsuit, meaning the rule was blocked temporarily.

The case is pending and another hearing in the matter is scheduled for 21 July in Boston, when a federal judge will decide whether to continue the Trump administration's policy.

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium at Harvard University
Princess Elisabeth, 23, is studying public policy at Harvard University

That date also happens to be Belgium's National Day when Princess Elisabeth is expected to publicly celebrate with her family in Brussels.

To learn more about the Princess versus POTUS situation, hop over to The HELLO! Royal Club where we've written a full explainer

Elisabeth's Harvard dilemma

Elisabeth has just completed her first year of her two-year master's degree in public policy. She is back in Belgium undergoing an internship, as well as carrying out royal engagements.

Crown Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant (accompanied by her parents King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Mathilde of Belgium) arrives to attend her Oxford University Graduation Ceremony at the Sheldonian Theatre in Oxford on July 23, 2024 in Oxford, England. Princess Elisabeth of Belgium recently completed a three year bachelor's degree in History and Politics at Lincoln College, University of Oxford. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Getty
Elisabeth and her parents have "indicated that they do not want preferential treatment" over fellow international students

Despite the princess' academic future remaining up in the air, Elisabeth and her parents have "indicated that they do not want preferential treatment," royal journalist Wim said.

"The Crown Princess finds it important to show solidarity with the other foreign students," he added. "She started her studies with them, made many (international) friends, and is in the running club of her university with some of her fellow students.

"Elisabeth also realises how sensitive it is to profit from her status as future queen. It would send the wrong signal to all 'ordinary' students."

Wim also noted: "Furthermore, higher interests are at stake. Every decision that the queen-in-training has to make herself at this stage can have a political or diplomatic resonance and possibly influence the relations between Belgium and the United States."

Elisabeth's other options

While Elisabeth and her fellow foreign students await the outcome of Harvard's case against the Trump administration, a plan for a worst-case scenario is being sought.

The princess will hopefully be able to return to the US later this year to finish her master's degree, however, if the Trump administration ban on foreign students goes ahead, she will have to think of other options.

Harvard is reportedly investigating the possibility of offering online lessons.

Princess Elisabeth graduates from Oxford© Getty
Princess Elisabeth graduated from Oxford University in 2024

Or Elisabeth may look into another university closer to home.

"A Belgian university is a sensitive issue, because she would have to choose between a Dutch-speaking and a French-speaking institution, and between a Catholic and a liberal one," said Wim. "The most obvious solution: Elisabeth returns to England, where she previously studied Politics and History for three years at Lincoln College in Oxford."

Her international education

The Princess began her education at St John Berchmans College in Marollen, Brussels, graduating in 2018.

She moved to the UK to study for her two-year International Baccalaureate at UWC Atlantic College in Llantwit Major, Wales.

Princess Elisabeth with her parents at her graduation© Getty
Elisabeth is the future queen of the Belgians

After a year of military training, she gained a place at Lincoln College at Oxford University in 2021, where she achieved a 2:1 degree in history and politics.

Elisabeth threw herself into university life, including rowing for Lincoln College Boat Club.

Shortly before her graduation from Oxford University in 2024, her place at Harvard was confirmed by the Belgian royal court.

Elisabeth's public appearances

Despite the ongoing drama, Elisabeth has stoically carried out various royal engagements since returning to her home country in May for the holidays.

At the end of June, she welcomed ten young patients from the Princess Elisabeth Children's Hospital in Ghent, which was named after her, to the Royal Palace in Brussels while her parents were away on a state visit in Chile.

princes elisabeth sitting on chair inside palace wearing white and blue dress© Getty Images
The princess carried out a solo engagement in Brussels last month

During the solo engagement, Elisabeth hosted a sit-down dinner with the children, who were also treated to a private tour of the palace, and a harp and music workshop.

Earlier in May, the future queen also accompanied her mother Queen Mathilde to the final of the 21st Queen Elisabeth Piano Competition in Brussels, making her first public appearance since the Trump ban.

