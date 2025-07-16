Princess Elisabeth makes heart-wrenching Harvard decision amid Trump ban

Crown Princess Elisabeth of Belgium will not abuse her royal status and power to continue her studies at Harvard University, royal journalist Wim Dehandschutter has said.

Despite being the future queen of the Belgians, Elisabeth, the 23-year-old daughter of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, is refusing to have preferential treatment over her fellow international students who are all facing the same uncertainty over their academic future.

In May, President Trump's administration put a ban on international students attending classes at Harvard on a visa. The prestigious Massachusetts university pushed back with a lawsuit, meaning the rule was blocked temporarily.

The case is pending and another hearing in the matter is scheduled for 21 July in Boston, when a federal judge will decide whether to continue the Trump administration's policy.

Princess Elisabeth, 23, is studying public policy at Harvard University

That date also happens to be Belgium's National Day when Princess Elisabeth is expected to publicly celebrate with her family in Brussels.

To learn more about the Princess versus POTUS situation, hop over to The HELLO! Royal Club where we've written a full explainer

Elisabeth's Harvard dilemma

Elisabeth has just completed her first year of her two-year master's degree in public policy. She is back in Belgium undergoing an internship, as well as carrying out royal engagements.

© Getty Elisabeth and her parents have "indicated that they do not want preferential treatment" over fellow international students

Despite the princess' academic future remaining up in the air, Elisabeth and her parents have "indicated that they do not want preferential treatment," royal journalist Wim said.

"The Crown Princess finds it important to show solidarity with the other foreign students," he added. "She started her studies with them, made many (international) friends, and is in the running club of her university with some of her fellow students.

"Elisabeth also realises how sensitive it is to profit from her status as future queen. It would send the wrong signal to all 'ordinary' students."

Wim also noted: "Furthermore, higher interests are at stake. Every decision that the queen-in-training has to make herself at this stage can have a political or diplomatic resonance and possibly influence the relations between Belgium and the United States."

Elisabeth's other options

While Elisabeth and her fellow foreign students await the outcome of Harvard's case against the Trump administration, a plan for a worst-case scenario is being sought.

The princess will hopefully be able to return to the US later this year to finish her master's degree, however, if the Trump administration ban on foreign students goes ahead, she will have to think of other options.

Harvard is reportedly investigating the possibility of offering online lessons.

© Getty Princess Elisabeth graduated from Oxford University in 2024

Or Elisabeth may look into another university closer to home.

"A Belgian university is a sensitive issue, because she would have to choose between a Dutch-speaking and a French-speaking institution, and between a Catholic and a liberal one," said Wim. "The most obvious solution: Elisabeth returns to England, where she previously studied Politics and History for three years at Lincoln College in Oxford."

Her international education

The Princess began her education at St John Berchmans College in Marollen, Brussels, graduating in 2018.

She moved to the UK to study for her two-year International Baccalaureate at UWC Atlantic College in Llantwit Major, Wales.

© Getty Elisabeth is the future queen of the Belgians

After a year of military training, she gained a place at Lincoln College at Oxford University in 2021, where she achieved a 2:1 degree in history and politics.

Elisabeth threw herself into university life, including rowing for Lincoln College Boat Club.

Shortly before her graduation from Oxford University in 2024, her place at Harvard was confirmed by the Belgian royal court.

Elisabeth's public appearances

Despite the ongoing drama, Elisabeth has stoically carried out various royal engagements since returning to her home country in May for the holidays.

At the end of June, she welcomed ten young patients from the Princess Elisabeth Children's Hospital in Ghent, which was named after her, to the Royal Palace in Brussels while her parents were away on a state visit in Chile.

© Getty Images The princess carried out a solo engagement in Brussels last month

During the solo engagement, Elisabeth hosted a sit-down dinner with the children, who were also treated to a private tour of the palace, and a harp and music workshop.

Earlier in May, the future queen also accompanied her mother Queen Mathilde to the final of the 21st Queen Elisabeth Piano Competition in Brussels, making her first public appearance since the Trump ban.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

LISTEN: Is this a new bromance between Macron and Charles?