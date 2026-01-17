Zara Tindall is Australia's golden girl in loved-up photos with husband Mike - best photos

Glowing the Gold Coast! Zara Tindall looked beautiful on Saturday when she stepped out for the Magic Millions Race Day on the Gold Coast with her doting husband, Mike Tindall.
The daughter of Princess Anne, 44, was beaming, stepping out at the Gold Coast Turf Club wearing a vibrant pink lace gown from her go-to Australian designer, Rebecca Valance. The beautiful summer gown featured a pie-crust neckline adorned with floral embellishments.
Australia plays an important part in Mike and Zara's love story as it's where they met back in 2003 at a bar in Sydney while Zara was on a gap year.
This year, their overseas trip has clashed with their eldest daughter Mia's 12th birthday. Mike and Zara are also the proud parents of their younger daughter, Lena, six, and Lucas, four.
Zara's overseas wardrobe
Unsurprisingly, Zara's impeccable fashion has taken front and centre of their trip away. One moment last week saw the mother-of-two look spectacular in another Rebecca Vallance masterpiece.
The piece featured a figure-hugging, but structured, silhouette, with crystals along the pockets and around the neckline.
Laura Sutcliffe, HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, gave her take on Zara's look, explaining: "This beautiful Rebecca Vallance mini dress is a glorious number. I love the fact it has a modern, tailored and structured shape but is still fun due to the playful shorter length and bedazzled trimmed pockets and neckline."
She also pointed out the "plethora of shining accessories, which give a glass-like finish – her dainty stilettos have an enchanting, Cinderella effect". The fashion expert added: "The mother-of-three also adds a sparkly clutch bag and jewel-encrusted headband, which is an elevated regal hair accessory" that heightens the ensemble.