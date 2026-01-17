Zara Tindall is Australia's golden girl in loved-up photos with husband Mike - best photos

Glowing the Gold Coast! Zara Tindall looked beautiful on Saturday when she stepped out for the Magic Millions Race Day on the Gold Coast with her doting husband, Mike Tindall.

The daughter of Princess Anne, 44, was beaming, stepping out at the Gold Coast Turf Club wearing a vibrant pink lace gown from her go-to Australian designer, Rebecca Valance. The beautiful summer gown featured a pie-crust neckline adorned with floral embellishments.

1/ 6 © Getty Images She paired the piece with an elegant, champagne-hued sunhat, accessorising her look with silver drop earrings. Zara battled the beating sun rays with a pair of beige sunglasses. Completing her ensemble, Zara slipped into a pair of gold pointed-toe stilettos.

2/ 6 © Getty Images Meanwhile, Mike looked handsome wearing a charcoal grey suit, which he punctuated with a pink pocket square, matching his wife of 14-years.



3/ 6 © Getty Images In the photos from the occasion, Zara and Mike couldn't have looked more in love, the couple walking hand in hand.



4/ 6 © Getty Images While commenting on the events and taking part in interviews, the pair continued to beam at each other.

5/ 6 © Getty Images The couple annually jet off to Australia, which they have previously dubbed their second home, every January for the annual Magic Millions Carnival.



6/ 6 © Getty Images Magic Millions is Australia's number one thoroughbred sales company, and Zara was announced as the first Magic Millions Racing Women Ambassador in 2012.



Australia plays an important part in Mike and Zara's love story as it's where they met back in 2003 at a bar in Sydney while Zara was on a gap year.

This year, their overseas trip has clashed with their eldest daughter Mia's 12th birthday. Mike and Zara are also the proud parents of their younger daughter, Lena, six, and Lucas, four.

Zara's overseas wardrobe

Unsurprisingly, Zara's impeccable fashion has taken front and centre of their trip away. One moment last week saw the mother-of-two look spectacular in another Rebecca Vallance masterpiece.

The piece featured a figure-hugging, but structured, silhouette, with crystals along the pockets and around the neckline.

Laura Sutcliffe, HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, gave her take on Zara's look, explaining: "This beautiful Rebecca Vallance mini dress is a glorious number. I love the fact it has a modern, tailored and structured shape but is still fun due to the playful shorter length and bedazzled trimmed pockets and neckline."

She also pointed out the "plethora of shining accessories, which give a glass-like finish – her dainty stilettos have an enchanting, Cinderella effect". The fashion expert added: "The mother-of-three also adds a sparkly clutch bag and jewel-encrusted headband, which is an elevated regal hair accessory" that heightens the ensemble.