Zara Tindall holds hands with husband Mike on the beach in blink-and-you-miss-it moment

Zara Tindall could be seen clutching husband Mike's hand during a romantic beach walk as they gave royal fans a glimpse into their trip to Australia. They couple seemed to have taken some time out from working during their visit.

The former rugby player shared a video to Instagram showing a snippet of what the pair had been up to since arriving in the country - where they are ambassadors for the annual equestrian event Magic Millions in Queensland. The clip showed off some stunning scenery, and saw them relax with cocktails and time in the hot tub.

However, there was one sweet moment that really stood out, with Zara, 44, and Mike, 47, filmed from behind walking along the sand hand-in-hand. According to the ex-sportsman's caption, they appeared to be getting their steps in on Cabarita Beach in New South Wales.

Mike wrote: "What a couple of days @_halcyonhouse such a cool low key place and @cabaritabeachnsw is stunning. Would recommend it to anyone if you are in the area." Their hotel, Halcyon House, has been named the fourth best hotel in Australasia in the Conde Nast Traveller Readers Choice Awards 2025.

A little further north, on the Gold Coast, the couple have been attending Magic Millions for their 13th year in a row, where they were spotted putting on a tactile display. Earlier this month, Zara wowed in a pretty floral shirt dress at the event - where she accessorised with a wide-brimmed hat, wavy hair and chunky heels in a nude hue.

Zara and Mike appear to be making the most of their child-free time, with their daughter Mia, 11, daughter Lena, seven, and four-year-old son Lucas all currently back in the UK. It comes as Princess Anne's daughter previously spoke about wanting to be a hands-on parent.

© Getty Images Zara and Mike have been attending the Magic Millions equestrian event in Queensland

© Getty Images The couple are parents to Mia, Lena and Lucas (pictured in 2022)

In 2014, shortly after the birth of her first child, Zara was asked by The Telegraph if she planned to put work on hold to become a full-time mother. "I am a full-time mother!" she said. "I don't know. The bigger they [babies] get, it's easier for you to get back to what you were doing before." She also confirmed that, at the time, she didn't employ a nanny to help with childcare.

In the UK, the Tindall children are often pictured with their parents at equestrian events - particularly those near their home on the Princess Royal's Gatcombe Park estate in the Cotswolds. Indeed, all three appeared at the New Year's Day Racing Meet at Cheltenham Racecourse earlier this month.