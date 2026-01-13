Zara Tindall puts on tactile display with husband Mike in candid photos from Australia

Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike, have been making lots of outings in Queensland, Australia, over the last week, as they jetted down under to visit for the various Magic Millions equestrian events, for which the Olympian serves as an ambassador.

On Tuesday, 13 January, one of the biggest horse-racing events of the season, the TAB Magic Millions Barrier Draw on the beach took place on Broadbeach in the Gold Coast. As expected, the 44-year-old participated in the beach race, giving us another opportunity to see her riding – but also a touching moment between the couple after the race.

1/ 5 © Getty Images In one candid picture, Zara and Mike were captured in a loving gaze, as she was seen gently holding his face. The retired rugby player looked every part the supportive husband, as the two matched in their TAB Gold Coast Magic Millions merchandise: his bright green cap and her forest green polo.

2/ 5 © Getty Images The most down-to-earth royal couple couldn't look more in love! Given that they first crossed paths in Australia while Mike was playing during the 2003 Rugby World Cup, it's an especially sentimental place for them.

3/ 5 © Getty Images Meanwhile, the sporty pair were all smiles in a separate photograph, caught just seconds later, as Mike gently held his wife.

4/ 5 © Getty Images The Magic Millions Barrier Draw features a few separate events: the famous exhibition of horses galloping along the shore, and then two races, the $3 million 2YO Classic and the $3 million 3YO Guineas.

5/ 5 © Getty Images Though the pair have been in Australia for a little while now, this marks the first time this year that we've seen Zara back on the horse, and hopefully one of many to come.

Zara and Mike's Australia trip

The couple have been visiting Australia due to their involvement with Magic Millions, which is Australia's leading thoroughbred auction house that also hosts a world-renowned horse racing carnival held annually on the Gold Coast.

Zara was named as the very first Magic Millions Racing Women Ambassador back in 2012, off the back of her winning a silver medal at the London Olympics. Three years later, her title and role were changed from Ambassador to Patron of Magic Millions Racing Women.

During the visit, we've also seen some truly incredible outfits from the ever-so-stylish British royal. On Saturday, 10 January, for example, she showed up to the Magic Millions Gold Raceday in the most gorgeous navy mini dress from Rebecca Vallance, the Australian designer who has earned her place as a staple in Zara's wardrobe.

Laura Sutcliffe, HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, gave her expert opinion on the fashionable Olympian's look, explaining to us: "This beautiful Rebecca Vallance mini dress is a glorious number. I love the fact it has a modern, tailored and structured shape but is still fun due to the playful shorter length and bedazzled trimmed pockets and neckline."

She also noted the "plethora of shining accessories, which give a glass-like finish – her dainty stilettos have an enchanting, Cinderella effect". The fashion expert added: "The mother-of-three also adds a sparkly clutch bag and jewel-encrusted headband, which is an elevated regal hair accessory" that heightens the ensemble.