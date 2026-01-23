Royal couple announce divorce 'by mutual agreement' after 25 years of marriage

After 25 years of marriage, Prince Bernhard and Princess Annette have announced their decision to divorce. "We are doing this by mutual agreement and with mutual respect," they confirmed in a joint statement released by the Royal House of the Netherlands on 23 January. The pair noted that they will continue to co-parent their three children – Isabella, Samuel and Benjamin van Vollenhoven – and asked for privacy during this time.

© Getty Images Prince Bernhard and Princess Annette released a joint statement

A member of the Dutch Royal Family, Prince Bernhard is the second son of Princess Margriet of the Netherlands and her husband Pieter van Vollenhoven. Following his cousin, King Willem-Alexander's ascension to the throne in 2013, however, Prince Bernhard is no longer in the direct line of succession.

According to the Dutch broadcaster, NOS, following her divorce from Prince Bernhard, Annette will no longer hold the title of princess, with the Government Information Service (RVD) confirming this development to the ANP news agency. Their children's names will not be affected by the divorce, however, as all three use the family name, van Vollenhoven, as opposed to an official royal title.

Prior to the announcement of their divorce, Prince Bernhard and Princess Annette were last photographed together during the King's Day celebration in Doetinchem on April 26, 2025.

Prince Bernhard and Princess Annette's relationship

Prince Bernhard and Princess Annette met at the University of Groningen in the '90s. Years later, on 11th March 2000, the couple announced their engagement. Opting for a civil ceremony, they tied the knot on 8 July 2000, with the Mayor of Utrecht, Annie Brouwer-Korf, officiating. Two days later, Prince Bernhard and Princess Annette had their marriage blessed in the Cathedral of St. Martin in Utrecht.

© Getty Images The former couple married on 8 July, 2000

Following their wedding, Prince Bernhard and Princess Annette welcomed their daughter Isabella in 2002. Their sons, Samuel and Benjamin, were born in 2004 and 2008, respectively.

According to the Royal House of the Netherlands' official website, Prince Bernhard is self-employed. Currently, he is a partner in Pinnacle real estate development in Amsterdam, as well as a founder of Lymph&Co, which finances scientific research into effective treatments for lymphoma. Likewise, he is the founder of Waterdream, which builds bespoke aluminium yachts. Meanwhile, Princess Annette is a member of the Papageno Foundation Advisory Council and has worked with the Belevenis Foundation.