Princess Catharina-Amalia debuts mother Maxima's favourite tiara for lavish state banquet

Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands joined her parents, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima, for a state banquet on Thursday, 11 December, which was held in honour of the Finnish president Alexander Stubb's two-day state visit. The lavish banquet was held at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam, one of three palaces in the country and the King's official reception palace. It situated right in the heart of the city.

For the special occasion, the Dutch royals brought out their most elegant outfits, and the young royal had another absolutely dazzling tiara moment in a beautiful headpiece that her mother also wore very recently. Meanwhile, President Stubb and his wife, Suzanne Innes-Stubb, looked just as stunning for the banquet.

From a united group photograph to snapshots of the feast itself, scroll down to see the best pictures from the Dutch State Banquet, including a closer look at the Queen's and Princess's unbelievably glamorous dresses...

© ANP/AFP via Getty Images The royals and politicians posed for a group photograph The three Dutch royals posed with the president and his wife for a wonderful group photograph. Princess Catharina-Amalia stole the show in a light peach floor-length ballgown, which she complemented with a shawl that matched its hue perfectly. It aligned perfectly with her budding signature style, as she frequently sports a shawl or dramatic cape to elevate her already showstopping dresses. Most excitingly, she donned the Dutch Diamond Bandeau, one of her mother's favourite tiaras, which she was most recently seen wearing just nine days ago during her state visit to South America. According to The Royal Watcher, it has been in the family since 1879, when it was given as a wedding gift to Princess Emma of Waldeck and Pyrmonth when she married King Willem III. It was first worn as a tiara 48 years later but her granddaughter, the future Queen Juliana, and has since become a staple of the Dutch royal jewellery collection, with Queen Máxima seeming to sport it much more frequently than her other pieces.

© ANP/AFP via Getty Images Queen Máxima looked positively resplendent in a deep red off-the-shoulder floor-length gown – but the true centrepiece of her look was the iconic Württemberg Ornate Pearl Tiara. Believed to be one of the oldest headpieces in the Dutch royal's jewellery collection, it was originally created by jeweller A.H. Kuhn in 1839 for Queen Sophie of the Netherlands, according to The Royal Watcher. It was later altered in 1897 by Joh. Eduard Schurmann & Co in Frankfurt, adding eleven pear-shaped pearls, that elevate its grandeur. The alteration also allowed for two more settings of the tiara: one with five pearls on the top of the tiara, one with six pearls between the top elements, and the simplest setting being the one without any of the pearls. It has been passed through generations of the Dutch royal family since then.

© ANP/AFP via Getty Images King Willem-Alexander made a speech before the dinner began, with the President of Finland to his right. The banquet marks the first day of the Finnish politician's two-day state visit to the Netherlands with his wife.