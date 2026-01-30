Tense Prince William can't hide his emotions at nail-biting Aston Villa match

Prince William enjoyed a surprise night out at the football last night - made all the more sweet by his team, Aston Villa, soaring to victory. The Prince of Wales, 43, was seen in the stands at Villa Park in Birmingham to watch the Europa League game against Salzburg FC, punching the air as his side won 3-2.

The heir to the throne sat next to the owner and director of football for the club and also appeared to be joined by his childhood friend, Edward van Cutsem, the King's godson. William's eldest son, Prince George, 12, who has previously accompanied him to games, did not appear to be present.

The first half was tense, and Villa were losing 1-0 at half-time, with the Prince watching on in agony. The second appeared just as frustrating - as the side conceded another goal just five minutes into the restart - but an exciting comeback saw the side score three goals, with substitute player Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba, 19, kicking the winning ball.

It means the team finished second in the league phase. Villa appears to be having a good season in general, currently placing third in the Premier League. William's side were already assured a place in the last 16 but have now won seven of the eight games in the group. The Prince was seen in the crowds, wincing in horror as his side conceded the two goals, before jumping up to celebrate as they made their comeback.

© AFP via Getty Images The Prince of Wales watches from the stands during the UEFA Europa League league-stage football match on January 29, 2026

William's love of football

Prince William has been an Aston Villa fan for years, and is often seen supporting the Birmingham-based club. Explaining why he chose the team to support, he told Gary Lineker back in 2015: "A long time ago at school, I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans and I didn't want to follow the run-of-the-mill teams.

"I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments. Aston Villa's always had a great history." In an interview with The Sun in April, William said he has a "connection" with the club because they last lifted the European Cup in 1982, the year he was born.

He first watched the team play in person, aged 17, when a family friend took him to a game. Young Prince George appears to be following in his footsteps but William revealed in May that Prince Louis, seven, "supports about five different football teams".

Busy week

© Getty Images Prince William, Prince of Wales celebrates after Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa scores his team's second goal on January 29, 2026

It comes after the Prince of Wales cracked a joke about his "forever home" in Windsor on Wednesday during a visit to the Ubele Initiative, a community hub in north London. William spent time in Wood Green to meet black youngsters involved in charities and projects funded by BBC Children in Need's We Move FWD programme.

After a series of group photos, William chatted briefly with Ubele workers before leaving the centre and, in passing, discussed the family home, Forest Lodge.

Christina Oredeko, 32, had the Prince laughing after telling him her family lives in Windsor and hinting that they would love to visit his home, where he lives with his wife, the Princess of Wales, and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis.

"Are you inviting your family to stay?” William joked, later adding: "Should we talk diaries and work out timings?" He also admitted: "It's not the maddest question I've ever been asked!" The Prince asked Ms Oredeko: "Whereabouts in Windsor do they live?" to which someone else said: "Do you know B&M?", prompting more laughter from onlookers.