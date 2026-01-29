Prince William and Princess Kate's new CEO releases statement and announces name change

The new CEO of Prince William and the Princess of Wales's Royal Foundation has released a new statement just days ahead of starting her new role. Sarah Henwood, who is set to officially take over next week, wrote in a LinkedIn post that she is feeling "awe, excitement and a fresh energy" as she readies herself for the new challenge.

At the same time, Sarah announced a personal "rebrand" and said she will be known as Sarah Henwood in the new role, instead of Sarah Rose, as she's currently known online.

With a 30-year career in the media, Sarah previously worked at Channel 4 for 14 years, including a stint as the chief consumer officer and, most recently, at Paramount, where she was president of Channel 5. She began her career at ITV, working there for almost a decade.

Now, she says it is "time for something different", writing on the networking platform: "I take up the reins as CEO of The Royal Foundation in February with awe, excitement and a fresh energy to play my part in the brilliant and important work the team there are already doing. I am not a big poster on LinkedIn but I will use this platform going forward to shine a light on some of the remarkable initiatives the Foundation is working on for the Prince and Princess of Wales."

© Getty Prince William and Kate (pictured on 20 January) are getting a new CEO for their Royal Foundation

Announcing her name change at the same time, she continued: "And while I’m embracing change and joining a new network, I am completing this rebrand of sorts by updating my name. Rose was not my maiden name, so it’s time to become a Henwood, like my husband and children. So you will find me as Sarah Henwood once I start the new role. It will take me a while to get used to, but it feels the right time to be making the change."

Sarah will take over from the current Chief Executive Officer of The Royal Foundation, Amanda Berry, who stepped into the coveted role in June 2022, having previously served as Chief Executive of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) for over 20 years.

What is Prince William and Kate's Royal Foundation?

The Royal Foundation is an amalgamation of Prince William and Kate's nearest and dearest causes close to their hearts, including William's homelessness project, Homewards. It is the Prince and Princess of Wales's primary philanthropic vehicle, and the centre of many of their projects, for example, Kate's work with the Early Years and William's Earthshot prize environmental awards. Sarah will be working across the Centre for Early Childhood, which aims to deliver on a vision of a healthier, happier and more nurturing world.

Speaking on the new appointment when it was announced in September, the Prince and Princess of Wales said: "We are looking forward to welcoming Sarah to The Royal Foundation and to working with her on some of the issues which are closest to our hearts. We are hugely grateful to Amanda for her exceptional leadership over the past three years and are pleased she will continue to work with us in her new role as Global Partnerships Ambassador."

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace The Princess of Wales during a visit to Minds Over Mountains, a charity offering professional mental health support through therapeutic outdoor experiences

Sarah said: "I am honoured to be joining The Royal Foundation and am excited by the ambition it has for the future. I'm incredibly proud to have spent 30 years in public service broadcasting and I now look forward to working with Their Royal Highnesses, and the team at the Foundation, to support the vital work they do to tackle some of society’s most urgent challenges."

Changing staff

It comes after the Prince of Wales hired a crisis management expert to join his royal household earlier this month. According to The Daily Mail, Liza Ravenscroft has been recruited from communications firm Edelman, where she is the senior director for its UK Crisis & Risk team, "working arm-in-arm with big names facing their toughest times," according to her CV.

Her recommendation to Prince William's office has reportedly come via Julian Payne, a former communications secretary to the King and Queen, who is now the CEO of Edelman. HELLO! understands Ms Ravenscroft is joining William's royal household in a non-crisis-based role, working on the day-to-day press interaction Kensington Palace has.

Other loyal staff members in the Wales' employment include their full-time nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who was recently given a Royal Victorian Medal (Silver) for her services to the couple.